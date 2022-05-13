Covid Tuscany today, the data of May 13: 1,674, hospitalizations down – Chronicle

Florence, 13 May 2022 – Covid Tuscanyi new cases registered in the last 24 hours, and detected today 13 MayI am 1,674. The data emerges from a total of 11,081 tests carried out, of which 2,165 molecular swabs and 8,916 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.11% (63.5% on first diagnoses). Compared to yesterday, the number of cases is lower (2,357), the number of tests carried out is also lower (there were 15,383) and the positivity rate (it was 15.32%). THE vaccines finally, 8,929,169 were administered.

The new cases province by province

Today sthere are 313,529 total cases to date a Florence (430 more than yesterday), 77,529 a Lawn (96 more), 90,460 a Pistoia (154 more), 55,257 a Massa Carrara (69 more), 118.102 a Lucca (144 more), 129.320 a Pisa (200 more), 99.939 a Livorno (190 more), 102,920 ad Arezzo (144 more), 79,017 a Siena (149 more), 59,894 a Grosseto (98 more).

The average age of 1,674 new positives today is approximately 48 years (16% are under 20 years old, 19% between 20 and 39 years old, 32% between 40 and 59 years old, 23% between 60 and 79 years old, 10% have 80 years or older).

In Tuscany there are 1,126,522 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,674 more than yesterday (483 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,191 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 1,076,698 (95.6% of total cases). Today 2,165 molecular swabs and 8,916 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 15.1% were positive. On the other hand, 2,637 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding the control swabs), of which 63.5% were positive. The currently positive are 39,845 today, -3% compared to yesterday.

The hospitalized are 490 (17 fewer than yesterday), of which 17 in intensive care (1 more).

Today there are 9 new deaths: 5 men and 4 women with an average age of 81.3 years.

