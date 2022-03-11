Covid Tuscany, where the virus circulates: the data municipality by municipality – Chronicle

Florence, 11 March 2022 – In today’s data, disseminated as always by the Tuscany regionthe Tuscan ‘black jersey’ province is still Sienaeven if the circulation of the virus is slightly lower, with a daily rate of new Covid infections per hundred thousand inhabitants that drops from 168 to 163. The municipality with the highest incidence rate in the region is instead Caregginea small village of 521 inhabitants, which sketches a quota 767 for 3 new cases in the last 24 hours.

How the virus circulates in the Tuscan municipalities

The daily infection rate out of one hundred thousand inhabitants it is a figure that helps to understand how the coronavirus impacts on a given territory with respect to the resident population. A photograph of where it circulates the most the virus in the region. Here is the data from Friday 11 Marchby province and municipality by municipality.

Data by province (rate and new cases)

Siena 163 (429 new cases)

Grosseto 155 (338new cases)

Lucca 148 (562 new cases)

Livorno 130 (429 new cases)

Arezzo 121 (409 new cases)

Massa-Carrara 111 (211 new cases)

Pisa 95 (397 new cases)

Florence 83 (814 new cases)

Pistoia 80 (234 new cases)

lawn 45 (115 new cases)

Data by municipality

In the area of Florence, Prato and Pistoia (in addition to leather area pisana), the highest incidence rate, 205, is recorded in the Florentine municipality of Montespertoli, with 27 more Covid cases on 13,200 inhabitants. Other municipalities in the province of Florence follow: Pelago (194, 15 more cases), San Godenzo (185, 2 cases), Reggello (169, 28 cases), Figline and Incisa Valdarno (149, 35 cases) e Fiesole (129, 18 cases).

In North western Tuscanywhich includes the provinces of Livorno, Lucca, Massa Carrara and Pisa, we find the Tuscan record of the municipality of Careggine. This is followed, with an incidence rate of over 400, Lajaticoin the province of Pisa, to 471 and 6 more Covid cases than yesterday, e Vergemoli factories, in Garfagnana, to 415 and 3 more cases. The virus also circulates in Capoliverion the island of Elba, where the rate rises to 348.

In the area that includes the provinces of Arezzo, Grosseto and Siena, the virus circulates a Montieriin the Metalliferous Hills of Grosseto, where the yew increases to 519 due to 6 new cases in a population of just over a thousand people. In second and third place in terms of daily infection rate per hundred thousand inhabitants, there are two municipalities in the province of Siena: Castellina in Chianti (442, 12 more cases) e San Casciano dei Bagni (382, 6 cases). They have a rate of over 300 too Them Ciuffenna (376, 22 cases), Monte Argentario (363), San Quirico d’Orcia (340) and Castiglione d’Orcia (324).

The capital municipalities (rate and new cases)

Siena 199 (108 new cases)

Grosseto 130 (106 new cases)

Mass 127 (85 new cases)

Livorno 122 (191 new cases)

Lucca 120 (107 new cases)

Carrara 110 (67 new cases)

Pisa 101 (90 new cases)

Arezzo 95 (93 new cases)

Pistoia 91 (82 new cases)

Florence 86 (308 new cases)

lawn 45 (87 new cases)