Covid, two years after the start of the pandemic. No one will be safe until we all are

by Andrea Gligor

March 11th. Until a few years ago it could seem like a date like many others, which at most could remember that, about 200 years ago, Mary Shelley had decided to publish one of her best known works: Frankenstein. After 2020, this date will bring to mind a sinister and dark news just like those of the gothic novels: on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared and made the pandemic status official from Covid-19. More than 730 days have passed since that moment: in this period of time a lot has happened, and a lot is not yet. But, to sum up, we ask ourselves: where are we in the fight against Covid-19? What effects has this global event had? And what do we expect from the future?

Trying to fully understand the effects on reality of such a complex global phenomenon it is no small challenge. Now we have reached a situation in which, thanks to the vaccination campaign and the preventive measures taken by governments, the effects of the virus are no longer as impactful as they were until a few months ago. But only for the richest countries.

2022 was supposed to be the time when we would finally end the pandemic – but governments seem more inclined to make peace with it, rather than eradicate it. It shouldn’t be said that you can’t trade with a virus. We cannot live with Covid-19 while billions of people around the world are still not adequately protected from its worst effects and while it remains capable of evolving into a more dangerous variant that puts us all in danger. The only effective national plan to end the pandemic is a global plan to end the pandemic. Until our governments address this crisis globally, they will fail to protect their citizens. We can stop the next variant and end the pandemic only if we end vaccine apartheid and take the necessary steps to beat the virus everywhere.

Read Also Covid and inequality, Oxfam: “The wealth of the richest ten has more than doubled, the poor have increased as never before. And now the disparity in access to vaccines prolongs the pandemic “

At the same time, the economic gap has widened incredibly: Covid-19 has done nothing but increase the class gap. In the first two years of the pandemic, the ten richest men in the world have more than doubled their wealth, increasing their income at the rate of 15,000 dollars per second. Over the same period, an estimated 163 million more people were pushed into extreme poverty as a result of the pandemic. While few people live in unbridled luxury, most of the world has not yet managed to get used to the new normal, with all the difficulties of work, physical and psychological well-being that it entails. But in the face of these difficulties, I think it is crucial to be able to act to form more united communities.

We must be able to rediscover our humanity, our highest and greatest value. I am convinced, as Leopardi also wrote, that if each of us began to take an interest in the condition of the other and therefore to expand their feelings that up to that moment have been of self-love, one would live in a very different world. We have been bogged down in the sterility of our only perspective of reality. I believe that this lack of cooperation is at the root of the world’s major problems. It can also be seen from the almost total indifference of the richer countries to the condition of the poorer countries and from the financial speculations adopted by a few, who decide to profit on the shoulders of many. This whole system can be rebuilt, but only if each of us makes the effort to go towards the other. If even one of the links in this chain refused to be part of it, however, the effort of most would be useless.

Read Also Covid, is the pandemic really about to end? Scientists: “It is an endemic illusion”, “We risk losing control”, “No, we are vaccinated and we have drugs”

We are not talking about a utopian, unachievable and very distant project, but of a return to our humanity. This is why I am an activist. Even if our society seems not yet ready to act in a perspective of cooperation, I think it is vital for the future of all that states mobilize in the fight against injustices and that empathy is adopted in international dialogue, understood as true. principle for cooperation. We often forget that behind the name of a nation there are people and that behind the numbers there are lives.

Economic policies and political and social culture are perpetuating and exacerbating the gap between two extremes, that of the richest countries and that of the most vulnerable countries, but no one will be safe. until we all are. For this, no country should suffer the fate of being cut off from trade in life-saving goods, such as vaccines, and measures to support the most vulnerable economies. If this does not happen, there is a risk that the virus will continue to affect entire communities and that its effects will continue to be felt in the global economy, as the pandemic thrives on inequality.

Questions about the future, the upcoming pandemics and how they will be addressed are one of the main issues of concern from an international point of view. Due to the incredible amount of historical events to which we have been subjected, fear and uncertainty about the future are feelings that are now part of our society, together with the widespread perception that these events are totally beyond the control of our institutions. We must rediscover ourselves, unite, safeguard the future and be foresighted. It is necessary to act now, in order to ensure a normal tomorrow for us, not for the next generations but for ourselves.