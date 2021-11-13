Cracco chef at the gala dinner in Montalcino for Benvenuto Brunello

I will be the star chef Carlo Cracco, from Vicenza who came out of Gualtiero Marchesi’s school, to sign the gala dinner on Saturday 20 November in Montalcino on the occasion of Welcome Brunello. A special, anticipated and celebratory edition, given that the thirty years of life. Brunello di Montalcino 2017, Riserva 2016, Rosso 2020, Moscadello and Sant’Antimo will be served in the glasses by the sommeliers of the Italian Sommelier Association. There are eleven tasting days from 19 to 29 November, 6 stages, first for the specialized press and sector operators and then for the winelovers, all gathered in the Cloister of Sant’Agostino. 119 wineries for a total of 4000 bottles are the protagonists. The highlight will be on Saturday with the presentation of the 2021 harvest and the positioning of the tile which will take place at the Teatro degli Astrusi with a talk show dedicated to the birthday of the event and the 30th edition of the Leccio D’oro Award.

The thirtieth edition is a very important date – declared the president of the Consortium Fabrizio Bindocci -, considering that it is an event invented by the Brunello Consortium and which, over the years, has always given excellent results. We did it in November because it is an optimal time for the release of the wine and also strategic because in January the new vintages will have already been tasted by the most -. With such an extended period of time, in 11 days, finally, we can guarantee a service in the presence and in safety, welcoming many people and professionals without leaving anyone behind. The tile is an important moment, a ritual that allows us to leave traces of our culture and our wine even to posterity. As for the 2017 vintage – he adds – satisfactory at least from the tastings I did, a reduced production, you know, less wine but of high quality. Then we await the opinion of the experts. The 2016 Riserva is positioned as another super vintage and the prizes are not long in coming. I am very proud of the quality of the products, the commitment of the producers and the awards they receive: every single company award a Denomination award. We are super proud. About 90 journalists have been selected, including Italians and foreigners from Great Britain, the United States, Canada, China, Russia and Poland, while Germany, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands represent the European territory. Sunday 21 November will be the first day of the appointments for winelovers and operators in the sector, to which another 5 days are reserved (from 25 to 29 November, from 9.00 to 13.00 and from 14.00 to 18.00), for info and reservations just connect to consorziodelvinobrunellodimontalcino.it website