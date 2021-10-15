News

Crazy Stupid Love, the hilarious coincidences of the film with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone

Crazy Stupid Love, the acclaimed 2011 Golden Globe nominated comedy starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone And Steve Carrell she is remembered for her brilliance and her famous twist, but not everyone knows that the film is also the center of equally hilarious and surprising coincidences.

Within this article we report some of them, which will certainly keep you company before, during and after the vision:

  • Steve Carell has revealed that he hates the title of the film, simply because he couldn’t imagine a bunch of college kids saying, “Five tickets for Crazy, Stupid, Love, please“One of his favorite titles, among the many taken into consideration, was” The Wingman “, which he called boring but at least able to accurately describe the plot of the film.
  • The placard on Emily Weaver’s desk has a second line, “Associate to the Vice President”, not “Associate Vice President”. It is about a reference to Steve Carell’s television series The Office, in which Dwight Shrute was known as “Assistant to the Regional Manager,” not “Assistant Regional Manager.”
  • Robbie’s class is studying “The Scarlet Letter”. This novel is the basis of Emma Stone’s previous film, Easy Girl (2010).
  • The cocktail that Jacob drinks and produces throughout the film is an “Old Fashioned”, considered by some historians as the first American cocktail: The original recipe included sugar, ice, bourbon or rye whiskey and a large slice of orange peel.
  • Emma Stone’s character Hanna is a law student: Steve Carell initially wanted to be a lawyer, but to the question on the admission form that said, ‘Why do you want to become a lawyer?’ he did not know how to answer, and turned to acting.
  • Julianne Moore, who plays Robbie’s (Jonah Bobo) mother, played Josh Hutcherson’s character’s mother in The boys are fine (2010) and that of Kristen Stewart’s character in Still Alice: Bobo, Hutcherson and Stewart played three brothers in Zathura – A space adventure (2005).
  • Emma Stone and Marisa Tomei both played characters close to Spider-Man, Stone was Gwen Stacy and Tomei is Aunt May in the MCU; in addition, Steve Carell and Emma Stone starred together in it The battle of the sexes, while Steve Carell, Marisa Tomei and Ryan Gosling would later appear in The big bet. To complete these crossings, Crazy Stupid Love was the first film between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, which he would later work together in Gangster Squad (2013) and La La Land (2016): In all three films, they are a couple.
  • In the film, Cal and Emily had Hannah as teenagers, and with a real-life comparison it is very realistic that Steve Carell and Julianne Moore are Emma Stone’s parents, as they are respectively 26 and 28 years older than their younger colleague.

For more information, we refer you to a video message from Emma Stone posted on YouTube and an account of Ryan Gosling’s parenting skills.

