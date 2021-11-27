crazy, that’s what’s happening

The theme relating to the cost of fuel is always current and much talked about, because road transport is not only used by the vast majority of private citizens but also by almost all workers: all goods, starting from the main ones to those “of luxury ”in fact require a logistic system that can only be carried out thanks to the means.

This is why the price of gasoline, and of fuels in general, remains fundamental nowadays.

What causes the upside

As is known, the main fuels “come” from the refining of oil which in turn derives from fossil fuels, and the rise is primarily determined by the demand from countries that need them in large quantities and which of course are not supplied. . The month of October 2021, for example, showed net increases in gasoline and diesel and this is primarily due to a greater demand from Western countries, after 2020 which was affected by the pandemic.

This is evidenced by the numbers that compared to the beginning of 2021 showed increases of more than 21% for petrol and 22% for diesel.

Other factors such as politics and also the influence of the various states affect the trend in the cost of fuels, which must be regularly taxed before being made available.

At the end of November 2021, fuel returned to prices consistent with the period, after continuous increases.

Gasoline Price: Crazy, that’s what’s going on

These increases were also caused by the “bargaining” of the various companies that deal with the refining of raw materials essential to make fuels, but politics also plays a very important role: being a very present resource in places like the Middle East, it is it is clear that these nations have some political and economic power over Europe and the United States.

If the US decides to adopt a more “hard” policy towards the supplying nations, it is clear that this could cause increases in the course of 2022.