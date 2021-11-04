Credit transfer and invoice discount, extension arriving?

There Budget Law 2022 in its final version could pave the way for the extension also for the renovation bonus, L’ecobonus and, among others, for the bonus facades.

Compared to the draft version, in text of the bill being filed the confirmation for all home bonuses of the credit transfer and the discount on the invoice should also find a place. Currently the renewal of the dual option, an alternative to the use of building bonuses as a deduction, is confirmed only for super bonus of 110 percent.

However, the extension also for renovations and energy redevelopment is essential, to avoid weakening the effects of tax breaks.

Credit transfer and 2022 invoice discount, from renovations to eco-bonuses: news on the way

The approval of the 2022 Budget Law during the Council of Ministers on 28 October 2021 was only on first of the steps necessary for the finalization of the definitive measures of the economic maneuver for the next three years.

Net of the changes that will be introduced, as usual, during the parliamentary discussion and approval process, the final text is not yet available.

A delay which, according to the advances provided by Sole24Ore, would be motivated by the need to review some fundamental aspects. Among these the extension of the credit transfer and invoice discount for all home bonuses also for expenses incurred from 1 January 2022.

For the renovation bonus, L’ecobonus, as well as the bonus facades and the green bonus, confirmed until 2024, then opens to the possibility of confirmation of the two alternative methods to use in tax deduction.

The latest draft provides for the renewal of the dual option only for the 110 percent super bonus, until 2025.

The opening of the Government to other home bonuses, the result of the requests of political forces and trade associations, would allow for fully exploit the benefits of tax breaks in construction, without the risk of cutting out taxpayers who do not have the necessary financial resources to meet the expenses.

Restructuring bonus, eco-bonus, facades: extensions and news of the 2022 Budget Law

Net of advances, it remains it is essential to wait for the final text of the 2022 Budget Bill to be sure about the extension of the credit transfer and the discount on the invoice also for building bonuses other than the superbonus.

A wait which is also necessary because the two options remain under the attention of Eurostat, from which an evaluation of the effects in terms of public finance and on the correct classification in the balance sheet is expected. In fact, it still remains to be clarified whether the transferred credit can be considered a tax reduction or a “greater expense” for the State.

Pending news, please note that in the context of tax breaks on the house we are moving towards one extended extension, until 2024.

The draft law specifically provides for the following measures:

Multi-year renewal e until 2025 also for the superbonus, albeit with specific limits and with a system of rate reduction of the recognized facility. And it is also on the maxi tax discount that possible changes are announced, in particular regarding the ISEE limit of 25,000 euros intended for single-family buildings.

What is evident is that the journey of the 2022 Budget Law has just begun and months full of changes and innovations are expected, also taking into account the start of the debate in Parliament.