“Crimes of the Future” is David Cronenberg between mutations, evolution and a lot of horror – TVshow – 07/15/2022

“Surgery is the new sex,” he says. Kristen Stewart at a certain moment of crimes of the future. Seen this way, this first film of David Cronenberg in eight years it is operating room porn with its explicit exposure of surgical procedures.

He is a provocateur. Take that as a warning because this is not the family movie. Not only because it is somewhat repulsive, but mainly because it is disturbing, an overrated adjective but one that always fits Cronenberg.

It is territory known by the followers of the Canadian director. crimes of the future (which is called the same as his first film, from 1970, but has no direct link) is another of his terrifying incursions into the human body, its mutations, its prostheses, its entrails.

It is that, with a habitual tendency to the horrific, Cronenberg —one of the great masters of cinema, according to any canon— has made of his filmography a commentary on the body and its eroticism.

That is clear in his most successful film, The flywhere the mad scientist who plays Jeff Goldblum he transforms into the insect of the title. Human evolution is at the center of videodrome, scanners, the naked lunch, M Butterfly, Dead Ringers and a couple more.

Among them must be included Crashthe 1997 film with which Crimes of the Future has more than one contact.

Based on a novel by J. G. Ballard, Crash followed a group of characters who suffered from a paraphilia with traffic accidents, crutches and prostheses. Traffic accidents were, then, the new sex.

In addition to winning the selective Special Jury Prize in Cannes that only occurs on exceptional occasions, caused a stir when ted turner, the owner of CNN and its distributor in the United States, refused to release it for having found it “morally offensive”. Understandable: the coldness of Cronenberg’s gaze made her particularly upset.

crimes of the future it’s a project that the director had since 2003 and had a lot of false starts since then, including big stars. It was premiered at the last Cannes festival, and greeted as one of the events of the meeting.

It takes place in a future that seems close at the end of the road as indicated by those gigantic stranded ships, which are part of the environment. It was filmed in Athens.

There, Saul Tesser (Viggo Mortensen who has already worked with Cronenberg, for example, in a violent story) has the strange peculiarity of self-generating organs (he has Accelerated Evolution Syndrome) and, less relevantly, dressing like a ninja. He uses this new step in human evolution in artistic performances together with Caprice (Lea Seydoux), who performs surgery on him with the rarest remote control in the world for an audience that considers that art.

This is how Timlin (Stewart) thinks, a bureaucrat of the Kafkaesque official registry of organs, and who works, capable, as a dark comic relief in the face of so much disaster.

Tesser and Caprice are approached by the father of a boy killed by his own mother when he discovered he was “no longer human” and was eating a plastic bucket. All this happens, he warns, due to the adaptation of our biology to the devastating consequences of climate change and pollution.

Do not forget that we are in Cronenberg territory, an area where worse things can happen, so the gallery of branches becomes difficult to simplify. There is included a live autopsy and some subcutaneous implants. His sadism may prevent some from knowing what the thing is about.

It has, in a certain sense, an optimistic message (as much as it can, don’t ask too much of it) about the survival of man and art. That, in short, is what the film is about: the uncertainty of what we are, how we are and how art represents that.

It is an area (of form and content) that Cronenberg knows well even though his last exclusively horror film was eXistenz from 1999.

Everything is in its place. Production design by Carol Spier (long-time collaborator) brings appropriate retro futurism including a line of furniture that looks like HR Giger for Ikea. The music of Howard Shore (another sidekick) provides the appropriate support and the photography of Douglas Koch (a newcomer to the troupe) takes advantage of the basement chiaroscuro offered by this gloomy post-apocalyptic universe.

crimes of the future —although looking a bit repetitive in the director and with excesses of truculence that can scare his most objective audience— is a reminder that Cronenberg has long been using his cinema to warn us of a lot of hidden things in science fiction and horror.

Some of them seem unlikely and they’re not the most urgent, but what this half-crazy Canadian is telling us is that evolution doesn’t happen overnight. And that our body knows it.