“Crimes of the Future”, the film by David Cronenberg with Viggo Mortensen, will hit theaters in Latin America

David Cronenberg’s new film will hit theaters in Latin America. (MUBI)

After a presentation with excellent repercussion at the Cannes Film Festival, the new film by David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future, It will have theatrical release in Latin America. announced it MUBIwho has the distribution rights in the region and who will also release the film on its platform after the period in theaters.

From July 14 it will be presented in theaters in Latin America. The confirmation came after an insistent request on social networks for the new film by the director of The fly Y a violent story can be seen on the big screen before streaming. After the period in rooms, the film will debut on MUBI on July 29.

In this image released by Neon, Viggo Mortesen in a scene from “Crimes of the Future.” (Neon via AP)

The film stars Viggo Mortensen, one of his favorite contemporary actors, Lea Seydoux Y Kristen StewartWith Scott Speedman, Welket Bungue, Don McKellar, nadia litz, Tanaya Beatty Y Lihi Kornowski. The main cast participated in the world premiere in Cannes and had a great reception from the public. Some of the comments about the film were: “Extraordinary… A sense of body horror”, by Guardian; “Cronenberg, pure and essential”, in Screen International Y Other Cinemas highlighted: “Cronengberg in its purest form. The teacher did it again.”

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. Accompanied by his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), celebrated performance artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) shows the metamorphosis of his organs. Meanwhile, a mysterious group tries to take advantage of Saul’s notoriety to reveal the next phase of human evolution.”

David Cronenberg with Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

This film marks the return of the director after Maps to the Starsreleased in 2014 with Julianne Moore Y Robert Pattinson. In addition to the positive comments already marked, it has not left the general public indifferent either. Many say that it is a film with high doses of blood and explicit body horror. One of the characters that attracted the most attention was Klinekalso known as the “ear man”, an artist who has ears all over his body and sewn eyes and mouth.

Cronenberg also wrote the screenplay for the film and is produced by Panos Papahadzis and Steve Solomos with Laura Lanktree serving as co-producer. Executive producers include Joe Iacono, Thorsten Schumacher, Peter Touche, Christelle Conan and Aida Tannyan, with Victor Loewy and Victor Hadida serving as co-executive producers. Crimes of the Future is a Canadian-Greek co-production with Serendipity Point Films and Argonauts Productions.

Images from “Crimes of the Future”. (MUBI)

Crimes of the Future opens on July 14 in theaters and on July 29 in MUBI.

