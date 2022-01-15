Crisis of the PS5? Sony puts PS4 back into production to fill the gap

The lack of production of the PS5 has done nothing but generate even more inconvenience and disagreement on the part of users who, of course, have tried in every way to get it, but without success. To remedy this error, Sony has decided to take a particular path: which one?

The PS5 have become a taboo for many, but not because nobody wants them, especially the fact that they are literally unobtainable. We also talked about itLast year in several occasions, and it seems that the situation is not alone she has not changed, but it also got worse.

We guess this Announcements in that Sony wanted to slow down further production, already not very fast of his, of PlayStation 5 to resume, however, that of a console that everyone we loved and that some of us still have in home. But what is this idea about?

The reason for the rise of PS4

The report recently published by Bloomberg speaks clearly, there is little to do: due to the lack of the components necessary for the realization of the PS5 last generation, Sony he decided to address the problem continuing to produce i models non-stop precedents, or the PS4, throughout this year.

The following news it’s a bomb because they thought they were going to finish the design of consoles by the end of 2021, bad controversy over the scarce quantity of PS5 have done nothing but incentivize even more the company to produce others PlayStation 4 throughout the 2022.

In this way, therefore, they hope that succeed to get back one good location on the market: the pandemic certainly did not play in his favour, so much so that the best sales have been registered, more than anything else, online and not on the shelves of shops in charge to sell consoles.

Hence, it is quite obvious that the 2022 will be the year of PS4, reason why Sony speculates that there may be some very good ones feedback about his decision. In fact, thetarget would be to increase orders both of the old components that of the hardware used for the realization of the previous model, as well as to find conditions better in the future to design many more PlayStation 5s.

However, we must also say that the society has worked hard to be able to build the greater number of consuls possible, but it is clear that they have gods limits to be respected. Furthermore, let’s not forget the fact that have chosen some great titles for their device, like Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Elden Ring And Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Others will come out later, but that is to say, most likely, they also have gods interesting future plans and that we may like it depending on your choices what they will do.