Cristiano Ronaldo announces the death of his son at birth

By Claude Dautel

In a message on social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Monday evening that during the delivery of his companion, one of the two babies had died.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were looking forward to the birth of two children, a boy and a girl, who were to join the big family of the Portuguese star of Manchester United. But in a moving message on his social networks, CR7 and his companion made a terrible announcement, since the male baby died, while his little sister is doing well. ” It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the passing of our baby. This is the greatest pain parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for their expert care and support. We are all devastated by this loss and ask for respect for our privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you write Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez. Thousands of people have already expressed their emotion, including Manchester United, the main associations of supporters of the Red Devils and personalities from the world of football.