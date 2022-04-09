Cristiano Ronaldo apologizes for his bloodshed!

Zapping Goal! soccer club Diego Maradona: the best punchlines of El Pibe de Oro

Annoyed by the defeat of Manchester United on the lawn of Everton (0-1) and the blows received which had marked him to the point of blood, Cristiano Ronaldo did not appreciate a supporter in the room before entering the locker room tunnel.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner made a gesture of annoyance by dropping the smartphone of a Toffees fan who came to meet him. Before the story becomes a matter of state and a controversy that it would happen, CR7 took the floor on Instagram to apologize for his attitude … And to offer compensation to the supporter concerned.

“It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my behavior and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to attend a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship,” he wrote.