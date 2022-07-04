Cristiano Ronaldo: Can the Portuguese sign for PSG?

Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Manchester United to play in the Champions League. And while his name has often circulated in the capital, can the Portuguese sign at PSG?

Every summer, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been regularly linked with PSG. This is still the case this year. The Portuguese, who was absent from Manchester United training on Monday for “personal reasons”, reportedly expressed to his leaders his desire to leave the northern England club because he wants to play in the League of Nations. champions next season. What the Mancunian formation will not do after finishing in the 6the Premier League place synonymous with the Europa League.

But few clubs have the means to secure the services of the fivefold Golden Ball, who still has a year of contract with the Red Devils. This is nevertheless the case of PSG, one of the rare teams which has the capacity to assume its important salary. It remains to be seen whether the capital club, which would take on an even more Portuguese accent after the recent arrivals of Luis Campos as sports adviser and international Vitinha, is interested in his arrival.

Like Lionel Messi last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo could be an opportunity that the reigning French champion could not pass up, both for sporting and extra-sporting reasons. At 37, the former Madrid player has shown that he is still very efficient both in club and with the Portugal team thanks in particular to his professionalism as well as his irreproachable lifestyle. And an association with Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé would be simply incredible.

The arrival of “CR7” could also be seen as a good move in terms of merchandising and the sale of jerseys, so dear to the eyes of Parisian leaders. Not to mention that it would be a huge spotlight on Qatar just months away from the World Cup in the emirate.

against the statements of Nasser al-Khelaïfi

But his arrival would go completely against recent statements by Nasser al-Khelaïfi. After a disappointing season, despite the reconquest of the title of champion of France, the Parisian president had declared that he wanted to start a new era, less “bling-bling”. “Today, we must above all be realistic, we no longer want flashy, bling-bling, it’s the end of glitter,” he confided to the Parisian.

It would also be incomprehensible after having let Angel Di Maria leave, at the end of the contract, and above all having succeeded in extending Kylian Mbappé to make the French striker the new basic man of the Parisian project. These reasons complicate the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in the capital, despite the proximity of his entourage to Luis Campos and the presence in the workforce of several Portuguese. Especially since at present, Chelsea would be in the best position to recruit him.