Cristiano Ronaldo, Christmas gift from Frank McCourt? – Sport.fr

Pushed out by Erik Ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo could end up landing at Olympique de Marseille this winter.

Historic in Ligue 1, Olympique de Marseille has made an exceptional start to the season in the league with 23 points allowing them to be placed in second position in the standings. A start nevertheless weakened by a difficult campaign in the Champions League which began with two consecutive defeats, against Tottenham then against Frankfurt. A scarcity stopped by more enterprising Olympians than ever when they received Sporting (4-1). A first victory that could well give ideas to Frank McCourt and push Cristiano Ronaldo into the arms of Olympique de Marseille.

Indeed, the situation is increasingly delicate at Manchester United. Used in the Europa League but confined to the bench in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo is chomping at the bit. The Portuguese, despite his status, does not have the favors of Erik Ten Hag who would now like to push him out. A sudden turnaround that places him more than ever on the start line this winter. If OM continued their success in Europe and qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, it would then be possible to envisage the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Canebière. A Santa-worthy gift for Frank McCourt.