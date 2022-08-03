Cristiano Ronaldo disappointed by the clubs that snub him

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes, are currently disappointed with the lack of suitors for the 37-year-old.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly made his desire to leave Old Trafford known to the club’s hierarchy and continues to fight in his quest for the Champions League next season.

Reports in Europe suggest there are currently no suitors for the footballing icon.

Transfer specialist Alex Crook told talkSPORT: “The latest news is that clubs are not lining up to sign Ronaldo like he and Jorge Mendes expected.

“I believe the version that comes out of his camp, I don’t think it’s about the money, I think he wants to play in the Champions League.

“I think he wants to play in the Champions League. Selfishly, I don’t think he can stand Messi playing in the Champions League and playing in the Europa League.

“But, for the moment, he has no escape. I was told that a loan to Sporting Lisbon was a possibility, but it didn’t materialise.

“Apart from that, clubs like PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea – which he thought were interested – are not coming forward. »

Advertising