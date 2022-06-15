Cristiano Ronaldo: Dream vacation with the beautiful Georgina and the children

It’s a season of which Cristiano Ronaldo will remember for a long time. After several years at Juventus in Italy, the 37-year-old Portuguese has decided to return to the club that made him famous, Manchester United. A return to England which was not easy for the teammate of Pogba and Varane, who had a good season on a personal level, but the team did not convince his supporters. Beyond this lackluster season, the striker’s last months were particularly complicated. On April 18, 2022, he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the death during childbirth of one of their twins.

A tragedy that they managed to overcome with family and thanks to the support of supporters of Manchester and other English clubs. Coming back to competition fairly quickly, Cristiano Ronaldo has finished his year and he can now enjoy a well-deserved rest. After a last stopover by the Portuguese selection, which made him miss the birthday of his twins Eva and Mateo, the Portuguese was able to take his whole little family on vacation in the sun, far from the English greyness. On his Instagram account, where he is followed by more than 454 million subscribers, he posted a nice family photo in the company of the beautiful Spaniard who shares his life and 4 of his children.

A beautiful family meal in a heavenly place

“Holidays with Love”, he writes simply to comment on his publication. In the snap posted yesterday, Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen looking very relaxed in a perfect summer shirt and shorts ensemble, sitting on a chair around a busy table for the meal. At his side we find the twins Eva and Mateo and in front of them are Alana, Cristiano Junior and Georgina. A photo that obviously pleased CR7 fans a lot since it has been liked more than 6.5 million times. His former partner in Madrid, Marcelo, who has just retired, has also sent him some heart emojis.