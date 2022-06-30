Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo handed over a Merengue striker on time

All those who have had the chance to meet Cristiano Ronaldo highlight his extreme rigor, his perfectionism and his unfailing professionalism. If Lionel Messi undoubtedly had a superior innate talent, the Portuguese, he knew how to work hard to push his physical and technical capacities to the maximum. And the strongest thing is that he involved his partners in his permanent quest for improvement.

Thus, striker Borja Mayoral (25) revealed an anecdote dating back to when the two played at Real Madrid (2015-18): “Once I was late for the bus. I got on and no one doesn’t say anything to me. And then Cristiano says: “Borja, you can’t be late. You are young. I am there 30 to 40 minutes early. You should be there an hour before. You know, you can’t afford to be late.” Since then, I’ve never been late again.”

