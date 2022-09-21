Cristiano Ronaldo: his companion, Georgina Rodriguez, seen in the arms of another man (photo)

A photo of Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s companion, has been looping on social networks for a few hours. This daring shot of the Argentine model panics the web so much that some are asking questions, in particular, about the identity of the man, who appears on the shot, alongside the young woman.

Georgina Rodriguez is seen in the arms of a man, other than her companion, Cristiano Ronaldo. The photo of the model, seen with another man, has been circulating on the networks for a few hours, and the subject is already making headlines in the blogosphere. After Abou Diaby announced that he had been cheated on by his girlfriend, several internet users wondered if it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s turn.

So, after cross-checking, none of this is true. In reality, the person who posed with the Portuguese footballer’s girlfriend is none other than a work colleague.

Indeed, as part of her career, the mother of twins was, in recent hours, on the side of Zurich, Switzerland, in order to promote the luxury brand, Vetements. And it was during this tour that the model posed alongside Guram Gvasalia, the brand’s creative director.

In the caption of the snapshot, which originated on Instagram, the beautiful woman wrote: “When magic happens. »

It should be noted that, during her time in Switzerland, Georgina paraded in a bold and original look by Vetements.

