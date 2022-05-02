Cristiano Ronaldo posts never-before-seen photo with his three-week-old daughter

The international footballer posted a photo of himself and his youngest on his Instagram account on Saturday April 30.

A moment out of time. While the first name of the daughter of Cristiano Ronaldo and his wife Georgina Rodriguez, born on April 18, remains unknown, the sportsman has published for the first time a photo showing him one-on-one with her. In the black and white photo, the Manchester United striker, sitting on his shirtless sofa, looks tenderly at his youngest, who wears a small white knitted cap and is sleeping soundly.

“Eternal love,” then captioned the father of Cristiano Junior, 11, twins Eva and Mateo, 4, and Alana Martina, 4. A moment of sweetness after a tragedy, the twin brother of the little girl having died during childbirth: a loss that her parents had announced in a joint declaration, April 18, on Instagram. The event that had moved many people, supporters, friends and family.

In addition to fans, big names in football have commented on the image, including Real Madrid centre-forward Karim Benzema with a palm-to-palm hand emoji commonly used to represent prayer. But also the famous Brazilian Pelé, who wrote “God bless you”, as well as his partner in the Manchester United team, Marcus Rashford, who left a red heart.

Georgina Rodriguez’s sister, Ivana, also sent a note to her brother-in-law: “The most wonderful in the world”, as for Katia Aveiro, the player’s older sister, she wrote: “My lives”. Within two days, the post had generated more than 18 million comments.