Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese will put his luxurious private jet up for sale

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly looking to leave Manchester United this summer, intends to put his luxury private jet, which he has owned for seven years, up for sale to buy a bigger one, according to Esdiario.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying his holidays in Mallorca. And with his family, the Portuguese traveled to the Iberian island aboard his private jet. The latter is a Gulstream G200 which the five-time Ballon d’Or acquired in 2015, while playing at Real Madrid, for 20 million euros.

But seven years later, it could soon put it up for sale, according to Esdiaro. The Portuguese international, who would like to leave Manchester United this summer, just a year after his return, would like to buy another bigger one.

The one he currently owns has a capacity of ten people with all the necessary comfort and is embellished with many details specially personalized for him. It is very frequently used by his companion for travel and when the couple does not use it, Cristiano Ronaldo rents it to other players as well as to businessmen for a price between 6,000 and 10,000 euros Of time.

But it now seems too “small” for him, his partner and his five children, pushing him to want to acquire a bigger one. So far, his search is still in vain. But he could very quickly find his happiness once his holidays are over and especially his future clarified.