Cristiano Ronaldo: this impressive photo of his eleven-year-old son, (almost) as muscular as him

Still affected by the disappearance of his son, who died at birth, Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to focus on the end of his season with Manchester United. In the middle of a recovery session, the Portuguese striker immortalized this moment with his 11-year-old boy, already physically well drawn.

Usually, the month of May is that of the awards for Cristiano Ronaldo with a prize list as inflated as his thighs. But, this season is definitely not successful for the Manchester United striker, discouraged by the performance of his team. Despite his efforts and his goals, the Red Devils will not fill their museum with a new trophy. As a direct consequence of this fiasco, the Portuguese striker and his flattering statistics were not retained among the nominees for the title of the best Premier League player.

This period also remains emotionally complicated for CR7, who had the misfortune to lose his son during the delivery of his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. Paul Pogba’s teammate tries to console himself with his family, taking advantage of his daughter by showering her with attention, or sharing sports sessions with the oldest of his children.

Cristiano Junior in the footsteps of his father

Because, the latter seems to follow in the footsteps of his illustrious father. In addition to evolving under the same colors as him in the youth teams, Cristiano Junior, brilliant on the ball, adopted the same celebration as his mentor. And in terms of lifestyle, the 11-year-old toddler also knows who to draw inspiration from.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner shared a snapshot of their last cryotherapy sessionwhere we can see that his little champion is already very well drawn physically. “Recovery session with my boy”wrote this model of professionalism in the caption of an impressive photo that garnered more than 10 million likes in a few hours.