Cristiano Ronaldo victim of a first shattering decision from his coach

This is undoubtedly the file that should shake the football world in the coming weeks. The situation of Cristiano Ronaldo on the side of Manchester United seems indeed very complex, between a player who wishes to leave the English club and the latter who will not facilitate his departure, while the courtiers do not jostle …

While CR7 took its time before resuming with the group and its decision to leave Old Trafford on Sunday even before the Manchester United – Rayo Vallecano match made an impression, the break seems for the moment quite clear between the two parties.

Cristiano Ronaldo left on the bench on Sunday?

This should be confirmed with a strong decision by Erik Ten Hag announced by the Sun. According to the English media, the Dutch manager is indeed considering very seriously leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for his first Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday (3 p.m.). The lack of involvement of the star, his short preparation, and the emergence of the trio Martial – Rashford – Sancho who worked well in preparation pushes Ten Hag to consider this choice which will inevitably be controversial when the team compositions are announced. .