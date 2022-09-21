Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo voted the most…

Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Ballon d’Or 2022. But the Portuguese star can console himself with another trophy. That of the most influential player on Instagram. In front of a nice skewer of other football stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo was elected “most influential player on Instagram”. He is ahead of players like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé in the standings. According to analysts at Nielsen Sports, the Manchester United star has seen a 47% increase in subscribers over the past year. It averages more than $3.5 million in media value per post,” the institute said.

Cristiano Ronaldo has 480 million subscribers

Rankings are based on Nielsen’s Influencer Measurement Tool, which assesses total followers, follower growth, engagement rate and average brand value per post on Instagram to give total value medias. Ronaldo has 480 million followers on Instagram, while Argentina’s Messi is followed by 360 million people – a 38% growth over the last 12 months – and generates $2.6 million in media value per post.

The attacking trio of PSG well placed, Jadon Sancho first English

Paris St-Germain’s attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe rank second, third and fourth behind Ronaldo respectively, each averaging over $1m per position. Finally, the most influential English player is Jadon Sancho. Manchester United winger.

