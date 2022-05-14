Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes Ten Hag

the Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester has not really been fruitful from a collective point of view. The ferocious Portuguese striker finds that once again, he will end up empty-handed in terms of titles and with a somewhat dubious sports project for next season on the side of Red Devils.

One of the first actions of the Mancunian leaders was to recruit Erik ten Hag to sit on the bench at Old Trafford next season. CR7in person, took charge of him welcome nonetheless his words left fans completely perplexed.

“things have to change how he wants them to change. If he succeeds, all of Manchester United will succeed, so I wish him the best. We are all happy and excited, not only as players but also as fans. We must believe that next year we can win titles“, he added.

However, as the transfer journalist pointed out Nicolò Schira, Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to stay in Manchester despite the arrival of a new manager. The main reason is none other than the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League next year.

The Portuguese has his contract which ends in June 2023 and it is clear that if he wants to leave the team, this summer is a perfect opportunity to get money for a world class player. There will be no shortage of offers to arrive on the Mancunian board table.

However, such statements also inspire optimism for Reds Devils fans, as he interferes in the planning and future successes of the clubleaving the door open an extension of his adventure at Man Utd. But in the world of football, everything changes very quickly and no one knows if Cristiano is living his last moments at Old Trafford.