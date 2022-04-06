Cristóbal Belda debuts as an academic, but not in Medicine

Cristóbal Belda, oncologist and director of the ISCIII. Photo: Joana Huertas.

It can be said without fear of being wrong that Cristobal Belda Iniesta He is one of the personalities of reference in the current Spanish medical scene. An oncologist with an outstanding career, he has also been able to successfully make the delicate leap to healthcare management; so well given that he is currently the one leading the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII). But it is already known that it is difficult to be a prophet in your own land, in this case in your own profession, and the merits of his professional career It seems that one has known how to recognize them before. Royal Academy that is not Medicine…

And it is that Belda is from this week corresponding elected academic, but in this case of vet. His admission was made with the speech ‘The Carlos III Health Institute and the SARS-COV-2 pandemic: Reflections from health research’. He has been in charge of introducing the teacher Juan Carlos Illera del Portaldirector of the Department of Animal Physiology of the Complutense, author of a media study about the perception of pain in bulls during the fight. With such a bullfighting master of ceremonies at his reception as academician, there are those who would affirm that Belda has already left for the Veterinary big door. We will have to see how long it takes for Medicine to open for him…