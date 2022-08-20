Criticism: Criticism of “An Argentine Crime”, by Lucas Combina, with Nicolás Francella, Matías Mayer and Darío Grandinetti

A successful transposition of the book published in 2002 by Reynaldo Sietecase, which in turn was inspired by a real case that occurred in Rosario in 1980. After being released in theaters, the film will be available on the HBO Max streaming platform.

An Argentine crime (Argentina/2022). Direction: Lucas Combines. Cast: Nicolás Francella, Matías Mayer, Malena Sánchez, Luis Luque, Alberto Ajaka, Rita Cortese, César Bordón and Darío Grandinetti. Screenplay: Sebastián Pivotto, Jorge Bechara and Matías Bertilotti, based on the novel by Reynaldo Sietecase. Photography: Victor Gonzalez. Distributor: Warner Bros. Duration: 113 minutes. Suitable for over 16 years.

The Argentine cinema of massive aspirations, it is known, has a predilection for comedies and police films. To this last group belongs An Argentine crimeadaptation of the homonymous novel by the journalist and writer from Santa Fe Reynaldo Sietecase that recreates what happened with a mysterious murder in the city of Rosario in 1980, when the last military dictatorship tried to cling to power with its last forces.

The dictatorship works, in narrative terms, as much more than a context that allows for a remarkable recreation of the period. Lucas Combina’s film manages to describe the feeling of oppression, of omnipresent fear, that permeated the society of those years. Of course, investigating the murder of a wealthy businessman, named Gabriel Samid, implied getting into the upper echelons of a power whose interests could be affected, something that the two young secretaries of an investigative court in charge of the investigation will quickly discover.

Antonio (Nicolás Francella, with a mustache and retro look that makes him very similar to his father Guillermo) and Carlos (Matías Mayer) want to do things right, but it’s not easy, as the judge (Luis Luque) shows. and the attitudes of the commissioner (Alberto Ajaka) and a high-ranking soldier (César Bordón). Even so, they manage to find a suspect with the last name Márquez (Darío Grandinetti). All clues lead to him, but the body is missing. And without a body there is no crime.

With a well-constructed story, the film avoids falling into the sleaze of noir, instead using humor and intelligence to approach the police by giving it a local imprint. Which does not imply that there is no tension or moments of bewilderment when the cause seems to get bogged down. The result is a genre exponent that could not take place in a place other than the one where it does.

