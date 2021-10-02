Cruel Intentions, Amazon’s IMDb Tv thinks about the reboot tv series





Cruel Intentions tv series in development at IMDb Tv

The streaming platform of Amazon IMDb Tv, free but with advertising, present so far in the US and recently in the United Kingdom, is working on a reboot in TV series format of Cruel Intention, the 1999 film with Sarah Michele Gellar, Ryan Philippe and Reese Witherspoon.

The series of Cruel Intentions, inspired by the film itself inspired by Dangerous Liaisons, would be set in Washington and created by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman produced by Sony and Amazon. At the center a boy and his half-sister who when the hierarchical system of brotherhoods goes into crisis and risks collapsing, will do everything to save him even seduce the daughter of the vice president of the United States. Goodman is already behind I know what you did in October on Amazon. NBC had already made a development attempt on the series.

Frank Whaley joins the cast of the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, Power’s first spinoff, as Lucas.

Ian Bohen joins the cast of Superman & Lois as Lieutenant Mitch Anderson, the classic new sheriff in town, who divides people into two types, useful to him or to whom you can be useful.

Saka King writer and director of Judas and the Black Messiah, has signed an agreement with FX Productions for the development of TV projects.

Tony Cavalero from The Righteous Gemstones joins the cast of The Conners as a recurring as Aldo boyfriend of Harris (Emma Kenney) tattoo artist, single father of two boys aged 10 and 12.

Xolo Mariduena will be the protagonist and producer of The Ledger, drama written by Juan Carlos Coto which will also be showrunner and produced by Will Packer Media and which will then be presented to platforms and cable channels.

Blu Hunt, Reno Wilson, Maximiliano Hernandez, Dawnn Lewis, Derek Phillips, Courtney Dietz and Troy Kotsur will be in the cast of the FOX pilot The Last Police, adaptation of the sci-fi novel by Ben Winters The Last Policeman. When an asteroid is about to hit the earth, a small town detective (Hunt) decides she was chosen to save the world while her cynical partner (Wilson) doesn’t know what amuses him more if her colleague’s failure or the end of the world. .

Peter Gerety, Michael Mosley, Ella Kennedy Davis, Pearl Amanda Dickson, Kylie Liya Page and Jeff Wahlberg join the cast of The Girl From Plainville miniseries that tells the real case of Michelle Carter accused of having pushed a boy to suicide with her messages.

