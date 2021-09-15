Cruella: the human side of Cruella De Mon premiered on Disney +

Cruella (Cruella) is a 2021 film directed by Craig Gillespie. The film, starring Emma Stone, is based on the novel by the English writer Dodie Smith of 1956 101 Dalmatians and on the animated film of the same name Disney of 1961. In 2016 Emma Stone was chosen for the lead role of Cruella De Mon, in the film called by the original name Cruella. In May 2019 Emma Thompson joined the cast as the Baroness, antagonist of Cruella. Subsequently, in August of the same year, it was announced that principal photography had already begun, only to be concluded in November. The film was distributed in Italian cinemas starting from 26 May 2021 and on May 28 it debuted on the streaming platform Disney +

The plot is aimed at describing the birth and evolution of a character we all know: Cruella De Mon. The story told is not the same as the cartoon, but it is as if it were antecedent to it, as it describes the life of Cruella from her birth to the moment in which she herself discovers herself perfidious and vindictive. We are in the sixties and Estella Miller she is a very creative and talented girl in the fashion industry, as well as being a creature characterized by a cruel streak from an early age and with particular hair: half black and half white. Due to Estella’s rebellious nature, his mother Catherine withdraws her from the private school where she had been admitted thanks to her great artistic skills and plans to move to London. Along the way, however, he stops at a party organized by the rich Baroness von Hellman to ask for financial assistance. There Baroness rejects it, and so on Estella witnesses the death of his mother being pushed off a cliff by ferocious Dalmatian dogs Baroness. Now an orphan, Estella goes alone to London and befriends two street kids, Jasper and Horace, who adopt her as their sister. To go unnoticed, start dyeing your hair red. Ten years later, in the seventies, Estella thrives on theft along with her foster brothers, while honing her fashion skills by creating elaborate disguises. For his birthday, Jasper and Horace they find her a real job as a cleaning lady at department stores Liberty. When the manager refuses to promote it, Estella he artfully vandalizes one of the shop windows and ends up getting a coveted job with the Baroness, a renowned but tyrannical designer. Estella earn the trust of Baroness and, after a few days in her service, he notices that she is wearing a precious necklace that she once belonged to his mother Catherine. From this moment on Estella he will do everything to avenge the death of his beloved mother and eventually discover one chilling truth which will then lead it to become cruel just as we all know it.

The film runs fast without narrative pauses and therefore without being bored even for a second. Rich in unexpected twists, the film really is engaging and fun, suitable for an audience that is more adult than child, due to some themes and the crudity of some scenes. Despite this, it still remains a typical genre film Disney which draws the attention of a vast and mixed audience, thanks also to the spectacularity of costumes and sets. A kind of “Animated thriller” to which it is difficult to address criticism. We are faced with another Disney masterpiece like movies like Maleficent in which the focus is no longer on the good but on the bad who, however, become human, fragile and in a certain sense justified for being so cruel. A way for young people to spend a couple of hours in the company of a “cartoon movie” and a way for adults to review historical films of their childhood but changing the perspective, therefore observing the plot from another point of view, in this case that of Cruella De Mon. Highly recommended!

