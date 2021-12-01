Crypto Prices Compared: Cosmos and Polkadot, Which One Is Underrated?
It may seem far-fetched to compare the 9th and 35th largest blockchains by market capitalization, but a closer look at Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) may reveal several commonalities between the two altcoins. The most obvious distinctive feature that unites them is the emphasis that both ecosystems place on the concept of “interoperability” in the context of crypto-space. Famous cryptoanalyst Max Maher recently compared the two blockchains using different metrics and came to a surprising conclusion.
Capitalization / New Users Ratio
It is clear that if we were based only on “traditional” parameters of comparison, such as the number of user-accounts, Polkadot today would win the comparison hands down on Cosmos. Even on this delicate criterion of judgment, however, the margins of difference between the two cryptocurrencies are progressively reducing.
In the ranking by number of users, ATOM marks a difference of 22% against it, but for a correct interpretation of this data it must be remembered that the current market capitalization of DOT is several times higher than that of Cosmos. According to Maher, “Polkadot has higher parameters relating to the amount of new addresses that open daily – about 3.5 times greater than COSMOS – and, among these addresses, also a higher number relative to those that become active – greater than about 1.2 times compared to Cosmos. However, the market capitalization of Polkadot is 5.5 times larger than that of Cosmos, which suggests that Cosmos is all in all undervalued compared to Polkadot ”.
Why ATOM is Underestimated
Maher uses the so-called “Metcalfe’s Law” to understand the network value of each project. According to this law, the capacity of a network is proportional to the square of the number of nodes that compose it “. In this particular case, each active user represents a node in the network and, by counting the users, reliable metrics can be obtained to assign a value to the system.
According to Maher, “if this is the case, according to Metcalfe’s law, Cosmos would only need to increase by another 49% to equal the value of Polkadot’s network”. For the analyst, Polkadot is the overall winner in terms of growth rate, network fees and transaction volumes. However, looking at the number of comments posted daily on social media, Cosmos is the clear winner in terms of community involvement, although not in size.
The Strength of DOT
Interestingly, both projects appear to be related in terms of development activity, again based on Maher’s comment. One of the advantages of Polkadot is its “canary” (Kusama) network which is used to test new features. This is a mechanism that allows you to identify any network problems in real time and, therefore, makes Polkadot seem like a safe bet for investors.
At the time of going to press, ATOM is trading at $ 28.39, while DOT fluctuates around $ 35.95. In the last week ATOM fell by 9.96% before recovering by 4.74% in the last 24 hours alone. Meanwhile, the DOT fell 8.36% in the past week and fell 0.08% in 24 hours.