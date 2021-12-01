Crypto Prices Compared: Cosmos and Polkadot, Which One Is Underrated?

Why ATOM is Underestimated

Maher uses the so-called “Metcalfe’s Law” to understand the network value of each project. According to this law, the capacity of a network is proportional to the square of the number of nodes that compose it “. In this particular case, each active user represents a node in the network and, by counting the users, reliable metrics can be obtained to assign a value to the system.

According to Maher, “if this is the case, according to Metcalfe’s law, Cosmos would only need to increase by another 49% to equal the value of Polkadot’s network”. For the analyst, Polkadot is the overall winner in terms of growth rate, network fees and transaction volumes. However, looking at the number of comments posted daily on social media, Cosmos is the clear winner in terms of community involvement, although not in size.

The Strength of DOT

Interestingly, both projects appear to be related in terms of development activity, again based on Maher’s comment. One of the advantages of Polkadot is its “canary” (Kusama) network which is used to test new features. This is a mechanism that allows you to identify any network problems in real time and, therefore, makes Polkadot seem like a safe bet for investors.

At the time of going to press, ATOM is trading at $ 28.39, while DOT fluctuates around $ 35.95. In the last week ATOM fell by 9.96% before recovering by 4.74% in the last 24 hours alone. Meanwhile, the DOT fell 8.36% in the past week and fell 0.08% in 24 hours.