Crypto Prices: Ethereum and the Big Deal of NFTs

After Twitter comes Only Fans

Precisely the so-called “newcomers” are raising wide appreciation but also an inevitable crowd of controversies within the NFT ecosystem. It dates back just a few days agoTwitter announcement that it wants to introduce verified NFT profile pictures, that now another important platform has already joined the troupe: it is Only Fans. The popular website, which offers subscription-based customized content for adults, has announced that its users will now also be able to set verified NFTs as their profile picture. The CEO of OnlyFans explained that the aim is to “increase the potential available to creators”.

In this regard, however, a more in-depth analysis is needed. Only Fans told Reuters that the new mechanism only supports Ethereum-minted NFTsand the NFT verification process itself takes place under the auspices of an Ethereum icon.

This drastically narrows the options available to DeFi lovers. And the problem is also: how popular can a verified NFT image-profile function actually become, if users have to deal with the gas tariffs imposed by Ethereum to purchase it?

Phenomenon destined to last

Things are heating up in the NFT space, as the number of blockchains contributing to add NFT functionality for their users increases in an attempt to undermine Ethereum’s dominance. New NFT markets are also emerging to challenge the trading volumes of OpenSea, the marketplace currently leading the global industry. If that’s not enough, cryptocurrencies minted specifically for the metaverse are also gradually becoming popular. With digital giants like Meta and Twitter looking into NFT capabilities and increasing market capitalizationit seems that the NFT phenomenon is destined to last a long time.