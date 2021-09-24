Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin and Ethereum sink with crypto stocks after People’s Bank of China threats

Chinese slap the crypto world, with the People’s Bank of China central bank declaring that all cryptocurrency-related activities are illegal and that global crypto platforms offering services to mainland China are also illegal.

The central bank has declared war on Chinese employees in the sector, saying it will launch an investigation into who works for foreign crypto platforms.

“Financial institutions and non-bank payment institutions cannot offer services, activities and operations that are linked to virtual currencies,” the PBOC said, reiterating what it had said in the past.

The central bank had already imposed a ban on providing services related to cryptocurrencies to the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and its subsidiary Ant Group.

Immediate drops in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin falls over -4% to around $ 41,800, while Ether is -9% to around $ 2,800.

Crypto stocks such as Coinbase, Robinhood, Microstrategy and Square are bad on Wall Street.