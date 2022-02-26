Cryptocurrencies: even in an adverse scenario, large corporations adopted them as a refuge of value

Photo REUTERS/Dado Ruvic



While bitcoin, the most famous cryptoactive, is trading around USD 38,000 even after the invasion of Ukraine was known, institutional investment in cryptocurrencies increased USD 109 million in the last week, according to the latest report from Coin Shares. There it is highlighted that this is the fifth week of incoming capital flows to cryptocurrencies, after three weeks in which BTC sales by investors predominated.

Despite the global macroeconomic climate generated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (it is clear that, as happens in any war, stock markets fall and the general trend is to seek safe havens for value), a turning point can be detected in regarding the crypto economy since institutional investors and large corporations have decided to adopt them, in a sustained manner since 2020, and they do not stop doing so now.

In 2021 there were numerous news about investing in crypto by major players such as PayPal, Mastercard, Tesla, MicroStrategy, Square and some of the most prestigious banks in the world. Considering only 23 companies, according to data provided by Trustnodesan investment of a figure close to a million bitcoins was carried out in that year.

In Argentina, cryptocurrencies can provide tools to help companies mitigate the obstacles to dollarizing assets, in order to enable greater financial efficiency by making Argentine pesos yield with liquid investments of immediate rescue, without minimums or limits.

What impact does this corporate adoption have on cryptocurrencies? First of all, it gives a very important endorsement and produces greater confidence in the general publicincluding, of course, SMEs. Secondly, encourages companies framed in inefficient financial systems, where exposure to inflation is a problem, to use cryptocurrencies on a day-to-day basis and to convert part of their currency funds to cryptocurrencies.

In Argentina, in particular, there are added difficulties to dollarize assets suffered by both SMEs and large companies. In this sense, cryptocurrencies can provide tools to help companies mitigate these obstacles in order to enable greater financial efficiency by making Argentine pesos yield with liquid investments of immediate rescue, without minimums or limits, along with the possibility of dollarizing. those returns instantly without fees with DAI or other cryptocurrencies.

Gone are the days when cryptocurrencies were exclusively owned by risky individual investors. HToday, many companies around the world use bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies so that their capital does not lose value and even becomes profitable, in addition to having a diversified investment portfolio. This logic finds reason in the monetary issues of past years throughout the world; hence, inflationary peaks are seen in the United States, for example.

On February 1, 2022, MicroStrategy announced the purchase of 660 BTC. According to Michael J. Saylor, CEO of the company, MicroStrategy already accumulates exactly 125,051 BTC, purchased at an average price of $30,200 per unit. Some 3,776 million dollars invested in total. Thus, with the price of the cryptocurrency over 38,000 USD, the amount accumulated by MicroStrategy exceeds 4,770 million dollars in market value. This is equivalent to a 25% increase in the valuation of the portfolio in question.

When in May 2020 the company had an investment of USD 5,000 million in bitcoin, it communicated the following: “This investment reflects our belief that bitcoin, as the most widely adopted cryptocurrency in the world, is a reliable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more potential for long-term appreciation than holding cash.”

Investment in cryptocurrencies by financial institutions, large companies and SMEs is an irreversible habit in a robust crypto ecosystem, which offers solutions to specific problems

In a way, what Microstrategy said then is that it did not see why, in an inflationary environment, it should continue betting on dollars if the rates paid in that currency are zero.

A study based on a survey carried out by Okta, conducted to learn how the world’s leading companies are transforming with technology, yielded significant information: 1,050 executives from different global industries with more than USD 1,000 million were interviewed. income per year and more than 50,000 employees. The result may surprise many, but not so much if what has been said so far is taken into account: 61% of the executives surveyed assured that the technology of crypto assets is among the investments of the digital transformation strategy of the organizations they represent.

Having made this brief tour, it can be concluded that investment in cryptocurrencies by financial institutions, large companies and SMEs is an irreversible habit in a robust crypto ecosystem, which offers solutions to specific problems. The experience with our users, for example, indicates that including assets such as DAI in the financial strategy of SMEs helps to gain agility in environments where exposure to inflation is corrosive and the costs for international transfers are very high. It is time to adopt this new technology that is here to stay and that it is still in an early adoption phase.