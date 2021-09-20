Cryptocurrencies, here are the 10 most important besides bitcoin

Bitcoin has not only been a trendsetter, ushering in a wave of cryptocurrencies built on a decentralized blockchain-like peer-to-peer network, but has also become the de facto standard for cryptocurrencies, inspiring an ever-growing legion of followers and spin-offs. off.

Below, we will look at some of the most important digital currencies other than Bitcoin. First, however, a warning: it is impossible for a list like this to be completely complete, given that, last September, there were more than 6,500 cryptocurrencies and of these different ones enjoy immense popularity among the communities of supporters and investors. .

Ethereum

Ethereum is a decentralized software platform that allows you to create and manage smart contracts and decentralized applications without any downtime, fraud, control or interference from third parties. The goal behind Ethereum is to create a decentralized suite of financial products that anyone in the world can freely access, regardless of nationality, ethnicity or faith.

Applications on Ethereum run on ether, its platform-specific crypto token. Ether is like a vehicle for moving on the Ethereum platform and is primarily sought after by developers looking to develop and run applications within Ethereum, or now, by investors looking to make purchases of other digital currencies using the ether. Ether, launched in 2015, is currently the second largest digital currency by market capitalization after Bitcoin.

Litecoin

Litecoin, launched in 2011, was among the first cryptocurrencies to follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps and has often been referred to as “silver for Bitcoin’s gold”. It was created by Charlie Lee, an MIT graduate and former Google engineer. Litecoin is based on an open source global payment network which is not controlled by any central authority and uses “scrypt” as a proof of work, which can be decrypted with the help of consumer grade CPUs. Although Litecoin is like Bitcoin in many ways, it has a faster block generation rate and therefore offers a faster transaction confirmation time.

Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake Ouroboros cryptocurrency created with a research-based approach by engineers, mathematicians and cryptographers. The project was co-founded by Charles Hoskinson, one of the five initial founding members of Ethereum. After having some disagreements with the direction Ethereum was taking, he left and later helped create Cardano. The team behind Cardano created their blockchain through extensive experimentation and peer-reviewed research. Due to this rigorous process, Cardano has also been dubbed the “Ethereum killer”, as its blockchain is said to be capable of more.

Polka dots

Polkadot is a unique proof-of-stake cryptocurrency that aims to provide interoperability between other blockchains. Its protocol is designed to connect authorized and unauthorized blockchains, as well as oracles, to allow systems to work together under one roof. The main component of Polkadot is its relay chain which allows interoperability of different networks. It also allows parallel “parachains” or blockchains with their own native tokens for specific use cases. 12 years

Where Polkadot differs from Ethereum is that rather than just building decentralized applications on Polkadot, developers can build their own blockchain also using the security that the Polkadot chain already has. With Ethereum, developers can create new blockchains but have to create their own security measures, which can leave new and small projects open to attack, as the bigger a blockchain, the more security it has. This concept in Polkadot is known as shared security.

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) holds an important place in altcoin history because it is one of the most successful early hard forks of the original Bitcoin. In the world of cryptocurrencies, a fork occurs as a result of debates and discussions between developers and miners. Due to the decentralized nature of digital currencies, changes to the code underlying the token or currency in question must be made due to general consensus; the mechanism for this process varies depending on the particular cryptocurrency.

When different factions fail to agree, sometimes the digital currency is split, with the original chain staying true to its original code and the new chain starting life as a new version of the previous coin, complete with changes to the its code.

BCH began life in August 2017 following one of these splits. The debate that led to the creation of BCH had to do with the issue of scalability; the Bitcoin network has a block size limit: one megabyte (MB). BCH increases the block size from one MB to eight MB, with the idea that larger blocks can hold more transactions within them and the speed of transactions would therefore increase. 14 It also makes other changes, including removing the Segregated Witness protocol that affects block space.

Stellar

Stellar is an open blockchain network designed to provide business solutions by connecting financial institutions for the purpose of large transactions. Huge transactions between banks and investment firms – which typically take several days, involve a number of intermediaries, and cost a good amount of money – can now be done almost instantly without intermediaries and cost little or nothing to those transacting.

Stellar has positioned itself as a corporate blockchain for institutional transactions, but it is also an open blockchain that can be used by anyone. The system allows cross-border transactions between any currency. Stellar’s native currency is Lumens. Stellar was founded by Jed McCaleb, a founding member of Ripple Labs and developer of the Ripple protocol.

Chainlink

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that bridges the gap between smart contracts, such as those on Ethereum, and data outside of it. Blockchains themselves lack the ability to reliably connect to external applications. Chainlink’s decentralized oracles allow smart contracts to communicate with external data so that contracts can be executed based on data that Ethereum itself cannot connect to.

Chainlink’s blog describes a number of use cases for its system. One of the many use cases being explained would be to monitor water supplies for pollution or illegal siphoning going on in some cities. Sensors could be set up to monitor company consumption, water tables and levels of local water bodies. 19 A Chainlink Oracle could track this data and feed it directly into a smart contract. The smart contract could be set up to run fines, issue flood warnings to cities, or bill companies that use too much water in a city with data coming in from the oracle. Chainlink was developed by Sergey Nazarov together with Steve Ellis.

Binance

Binance Coin is a utility cryptocurrency that operates as a payment method for fees associated with trading on the Binance Exchange. Those who use the token as a means of payment for the exchange can trade at a discount. The Binance Coin blockchain is also the platform on which Binance’s decentralized exchange operates. Binance exchange was founded by Changpeng Zhao and is one of the most used exchanges in the world based on trading volumes. Binance Coin was initially an ERC-20 token operating on the Ethereum blockchain. Eventually it had its mainnet launch. The network uses a proof-of-stake consensus model.

Tether

Tether was one of the earliest and most popular of a group of so-called stablecoins, cryptocurrencies that aim to anchor their market value to a currency or other external benchmark to reduce volatility. As most digital currencies, even major ones like Bitcoin, have experienced frequent periods of dramatic volatility, Tether and other stablecoins attempt to smooth out price fluctuations to attract users who might otherwise be cautious. The price of Tether is directly linked to the price of the US dollar. The system allows users to more easily make transfers from other cryptocurrencies to US dollars in a more timely manner than actually converting to regular currency.

Monero

Monero is a secure, private and untraceable currency. This open source cryptocurrency was launched in April 2014 and soon garnered a great deal of interest among the community and crypto enthusiasts. The development of this cryptocurrency is completely donation based and community driven. 24 Monero was launched with a strong focus on decentralization and scalability and allows for complete privacy using a special technique called “ring signatures”. 25 years old

Most cryptocurrencies today are derived in one form or another from Bitcoin, which uses open source code and a censorship-resistant architecture. This means that anyone can copy and modify the code and create their own new currency. It also means that anyone is free to join its network or transact in it. Despite thousands of competitors that have arisen, Bitcoin – the original cryptocurrency – remains the dominant player in terms of usage and economic value. Each coin is worth around $ 50,000 as of September 2021, with a market cap of nearly $ 1 trillion.