Cryptocurrencies: over the fear of Bitcoin, greed returns

The cryptocurrency market sentiment index, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed, is got back at 74, in Zone greed revealing that the king of virtual currencies now, on average, no longer scare traders and investors, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch.

The bullish trend of the bitcoin price over the weekend was highly appreciated by the cryptocurrency market, so much so that around i three quarters of the entire community he shared the attitude of greed, rather than fear, about the continued rise in price after Bitcoin returned to $ 40,000 last Friday.

Precisely for this reason, many famous players in the sector have expressed their consideration in this regard on Twitter confirming the Bitcoin fear and greed index revealed.

Bitcoin fear and greed: the considerations of the crypto actors

Scrolling through the social network of crypto-lovers, it is easy to find a succession of tweets that confirm the phase greed (= greed).

“No power on earth has the right to take our property from us without our consent,” said John Jay.

Also Winklevoss twins, co-founders of the crypto-exchange Gemini, have expressed themselves in this regard, albeit in a different way. In fact, while Tyler Winklevoss preferred to directly hype the price of BTC tweeting:

“Bitcoin has reached 45 thousand dollars, next stop, 50 thousand”,



Cameron it was more thoughtful.

To express his opinion on the matter, there is also the Senator Cynthia Lummis, Republican party member, elected in Wyoming.