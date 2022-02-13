Cryptocurrency collapse: new alarm? | Why worry this time? Analyses

Oil skyrocketing down SPX500equity in general and also Bitcoin And crypto. Continue on great nervousness on the markets, both for how much Fed would now be preparing to do, both for the news – if we want to call them that – that come from Ukraine.

Maximum nervousness, which has seen a lot, however Bitcoin how much Ethereum hold on to important supports, without causing panic.

Winds of war in Ukraine and markets down

Overall a good state of health of the sector, in which we can invest with eToro secure platform – go here to get the free virtual account that offers AUTOMATIC CRYPTO TRADING thanks to tools like the CopyTraderwhich allows the copying of the best investors operating through this platform.

We also have the Smart Portfolioswhich allow you to invest on $ BTC in combination with others crypto asset. There are some in the price list 49+, with the possibility of organizing well-diversified portfolios. With $ 50 we can switch to the real trading account.

Bitcoin, inflation, stocks, war: the big issues that will keep us busy for a while

The general situation on the markets is not the best. We have inflation that bites, and which we have already spoken about several times pages from Cryptocurrency.it.

Inflation that should trigger reactions by central banks all pointing towards one recession whose proportions are, at least for the moment, difficult to calculate.

Bitcoin he nevertheless gained over the course of a week of fear and delirium, with a Friday however, it closed negatively as further negative elements were added to the outlook.

Winds of war in Ukraine

The bolt from the blue came from White Housewho yesterday spoke candidly of the certainty (which later became a high probability) of a Russian invasion against theUkraine. A possibility that according to the Western press would be almost certain and that was enough to trigger panic in all markets.

Oil at its highest since 2014

This situation has pushed oil prices even higher, which are at their highest since 2014. This is also not very good news for the stock market trend. The growth, already staggering and less intense than what we had been told central banks.

In such a situation it was more than reasonable to expect a baby sell off also of what, in these situations, is treated in all respects as a risk assets.

Oil is at its highest prices since 2014

The good news: they hold the mounts

The fundamental supports, however, held up and those who expected a crash for the crypto world it has been proven wrong. Of course, ending the week like this was not pleasant, but the signals coming from the market of Bitcoin they are, at least in our opinion, encouraging.

All this also taking into account the good overall performance of this category of asset throughout the week.

Any risks of the weekend

The weekend looks like highly unpredictableas often happens in the sector of cryptocurrencies and of Bitcoin. Overnight, when almost only Asians are trading, the price has dropped albeit significantly relatively contained.

Once again evident correlation with equities

There will be to watch, especially in the afternoon, what will happen when you wake up New Yorkwith the volatility that can be exploited by those who prefer the trading from short period.

And in the case of lower prices than we have seen over the course of the week, there may be an opportunity to shop for the long haul with theexchange Crypto.com – go here to open a free account that also offers a $ 25 EXCLUSIVE bonus – intermediary that offers us direct purchase and also a digital wallet where we can keep our crypto for the long term.

There is no room for maneuver for central banks

Something that few talk about openly, because perhaps it would contribute to throwing at least the bags into even more panic. At least partially withdraw the enormous liquid assets with which the markets have been flooded will not be easy. The recovery that was boasted a few weeks ago does not exist, just as there is not much room to compress employment.

It will be a game of balance, very difficult for that matter Fed how much for ECB. With Bitcoin which will have its great opportunity to present itself as an alternative asset and safe haven in times of great uncertainty. The correlation with risk assets has not always been there in the last week, perhaps a sign that the time for redemption is not that far off.

Bitcoin as an alternative asset to the dollar?

It is the strongest suggestion – and this too is one of those that cannot be read in the traditional press. Among the penalties that the USE have threatened to apply there are also restrictions on the market US dollar for the Russia. With an important geopolitical difference today: there are alternatives. Some states have already looked at us and, although we do not write the name, we are sure that our readers will be able to come to the same conclusion.