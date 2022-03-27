Cuba denounces US government obstacles to prevent its citizens from entering that nation

The difficulties experienced by Cubans to legally enter countries in the region have been denounced by the director of consular affairs for Cubans Resident Abroad, assuring that the situation is causing an increase in the illegal migration of these citizens.

Ernesto Soberón Guzmán pointed out that the obstacles imposed by the United States for the entry of Cubans into their nation have increased in recent weeks with the implementation of new measures, so that to carry out any procedure they must go to Guyana, because the Immigration processes at the US embassy have been closed since 2017.

“The few thousand that the United States authorities have admitted each year since are forced to travel to Guyana to carry out such formalitieswithout guarantees of granting and with the consequent expense and burden that this means for each potential migrant”, indicates Guzmán in a statement published on the cubadebate.cu portal.

He said that according to the agreements signed between the two nations, the United States must allow the entry of at least 20,000 Cuban citizens a year to that nation, a measure that has been violated.

“As is well known, the government of the United States has maintained in full force and considerably reinforced in these years the economic blockade aimed at breaking our economydepress the standard of living of Cubans, cause shortages and damage the level of consumption and the services on which the population depends. It is a policy that was tightened during the most critical moments of the confrontation with COVID-19also coinciding with the negative impact of the pandemic on the world economy”, indicates the Cuban official.

It maintains that in addition to this, since the 1960s, the United States’ migratory policy towards Cuba has had the legal support of the Cuban Adjustment Act, which offers every Cuban who arrives in that country the almost automatic possibility, a year of having arrived, to adjust their immigration status and become a permanent resident.

“It is an exclusive privilege for Cubanswhich naturally fosters the conviction for many that, as a Cuban citizen, they enjoy the right to emigrate to the United States and be accepted in that country, regardless of the route and form used,” indicates the director of Cuban Affairs. Consulates of Cubans Resident Abroad.

Considers that this legislation is accompanied by a prejudiced policy that during decades has assumed that every Cuban who enters US territory does so because they are politically persecuted or you have a “credible fear” of returning to your home country; when the statistics clearly show that each year the number of Cuban travelers who visit Cuba from US territory grows steadily.

It indicates that these factors stimulate irregular migration to countries in the region, particularly Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, with a final destination in the territory of the United States, when legal channels are closed, as has happened since 2017 with the closure of services. consular

“Washington strives to hinder the processing of new visas at embassies accredited in Havana, with the aim of increasing the discomfort of the affected Cubans. These are efforts that contrast with the traditional and veiled encouragement for the emigrant to use those territories to irregularly reach the southern land border of the United States, where entry into that country is facilitated,” said the Cuban official, whose statements made public by the cubadebate.cu portal.