Cuban court sentences young man who protested with a banner to five years in prison

A young Cuban who in December 2020 took to the streets with a banner to ask for the release of a rapper was sentenced to five years in prison, according to the sentence to which AFP had access on Wednesday night.

On December 4, 2020, Luis Robles, now 29 years old, went out to a street in the center of Havana with a handwritten banner that read: “Freedom no more repression / free Denis”. Shortly after he was arrested and has been in prison ever since.

“The defendant Luis Robles Elizástegui is sanctioned for the crimes of enemy propaganda and disobedience committed intentionally (…) to the sentence of five years of deprivation of liberty”, establishes the document dated March 28.

“We denounce the five-year prison sentence against Luis Robles Elizástegui. Once again, judges at the service of the @PartidoPCC (Cuban Communist Party) unfairly punish a young Cuban for exercising his rights to free demonstration and expression,” he said on Twitter. the Cuban Observatory of Human Rights, based in Spain.

Robles protested against the imprisonment of Cuban rapper Denis Solíswho was released on July 12, 2021, one day after the historic demonstrations in which thousands of Cubans took to the streets calling for “Freedom” and shouting “We are hungry.”

These protests left, in addition to one dead and dozens of injured, 1,395 detainees, of which 728 are still imprisoned.according to the Miami-based human rights NGO Cubalex.

Many protesters have received sentences of up to 30 years for crimes such as sedition, assault and public disorder.

Both the United States and the European Union have criticized these arrests and have asked the Cuban authorities to release the political prisoners.