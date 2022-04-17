Culture – The most used letter, the longest word and other curiosities of Spanish

Curiosities such as the fact that “e” and not “a” is the most used letter, that “oía” is the only word that forms three syllables with three letters and that “murciélago”, in addition to being one of the few that gathers the five vowels, it was before “bat” are some of the “secrets” of the Spanish language that a book brings together.

“I would never have said it” is the title of this book published by Taurus with some of the “best kept secrets, or not so much, of the Spanish language”, a volume with which the Speakers collection begins, a new line of disclosure endorsed by the Royal Spanish Academy and the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language, and which has been directed by the academic Soledad Puértolas.

Among these curiosities, those of the letters that we use the most, a classification headed by “e”, followed by “a” and, in third position, also a vowel, “o”. The first five places are completed by the consonants “s” and “r”. And at the opposite extreme, the “x”, the “k” and the “w”, which They are the least used.

And it is that 45 percent of the letters of a text in Spanish are usually vowels, according to some studies, in such a way that in some words all of them appear: in addition to the recurring “bat”, there are others such as “authentic”, “stimulating” or “euphoria”, the latter the one that needs the least consonants, only two.

The longest word and the most used

And what is the longest word in the dictionary of the Spanish language?: it is made up of the 23 letters of “electroencellographist”explains this book of linguistic curiosities that offers two others: the “railroad”which brings together five rs, and the two that we use the most as wildcards, which are “thing” and “perform”, terms that could be described as the most “multi-employee” in the Spanish language.

“Murciélago”, in addition to containing the five vowels, presents another curiosity such as metathesis, that phenomenon that consists of changing certain letters in a word. But unlike the case of “cocrete” vulgarism, about which the RAE has clarified on many occasions that it has never been accepted, the “bat” that today is perceived as vulgar, was originally the correct word.

It derives from the Latin words “mus, muris” (mouse) and “caeculos”, a diminutive of “caecus” (blind), but the change of letters has been documented since the 13th century and it was not long before it passed into the learned language, from in such a way that the first academic dictionary of 1734 already includes the two variants, but the etymological term, “bat”, ended up being lost and is no longer accepted.

Another similar case is that of “crocodile”, which was originally “crocodile”from the Latin word “crocodilus”, derived from the Greek “krokodeilos”.

A chapter for the “Ñ”

The book dedicates one of its chapters to the letter that represents Spanish internationally, the “ñ”, fifteenth of the alphabet, whose existence was threatened and had to face a political and legal battle for their survival.

It was in 1991, when the European Community denounced the Spanish laws that guaranteed the presence of the letter on keyboards marketed in Spain. Two years later, the Spanish Government ensured its presence in a Royal Decree based on the exception of a cultural nature, together with the opening question mark and exclamation mark.

A letter that arose when, in medieval times, copyists used abbreviations to save time and space in words with double “n”, simplifying the consonant with a line above it. A trend that was reinforced by the spelling of King Alfonso X El Sabio and Antonio de Nebrija, author of the first Castilian grammar, who already incorporated it as an independent letter.

The last letter to join the Spanish alphabet was the double vee, that was not incorporated until 1969, and did so as a foreigner, since it entered the Spanish language through the loanword. It sometimes functions as a vowel in many words from English or Eastern languages, but it also behaves as a consonant in terms from German such as “tungsten”.