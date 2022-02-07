curiosity and plot of the film starring and directed by Ben Affleck

Tonight on TV, on Monday 7 February, the 2010 film “The Town” will air on Iris at 9 pm. Thriller and mystery film starring and directed by Ben Affleck. Also in the cast Jeremy Renner and Blake Lively.

Achille Lauro on Domenica In: «I am provocative? No, authentic ». Then De Sica’s proposal: “I want you in a Christmas movie”

MORE INFORMATION

Plot

Written, performed and directed by Ben Affleck, here in his second direction after the interesting “Gone Baby Gone”. Boston, a notorious Charlestown neighborhood. Longtime friends Doug MacRay, James “Jem” Coughlin, Albert “Gloansy” Magloan and Desmond “Dez” Elden share a life of crime and robbery. One day, during a bank robbery, they find themselves forced to take the manager hostage. Escaped from the police, the four release her but one of them, Doug, without the knowledge of the others, begins to hang out with her and a love affair is born between the two.

Sanremo 2022, report cards: Ferilli and the anti-monologue (10), Tananai does karaoke (3), Truppi “er canotta” (6)

Curiosity

Jeremy Renner received an Oscar nomination for a supporting actor. The film was born from an idea of ​​Ben Affleck, who also directed and acted.