Curling, Italy in the running for the semifinals at the Olympics! Russia ko with Norway, the USA beat Switzerland – OA Sport

Italy remains in the running for a very complicated qualification for the semifinals of the men’s curling tournament at the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022. The Azzurri are obliged to win the last three games of the round robin (starting with the one against the USA, at 13.05 today), meanwhile the results of the ninth session lend a hand to the blues.

Above all, the heavy defeat of Russia against Norway. The Scandinavians won 12-5, directing the dispute already at the start with the three points scored in the first end and a hand stolen by four points in the fourth fraction. We remember that Italy must hope that Sergei Glukhov and his teammates will win a maximum of one game (against Canada and Great Britain, two defeats would be better)in order to stay in the running for the semifinals.

The USA beat Switzerland 7-4: The Olympic Champions scored two points in the seventh end, then stole two consecutive hands and took their fourth win in the tournament. At this point Italy must hope that the Americans lose their last match against Denmark. It is also necessary that the Swiss win only one match between China and Sweden.

Sweden got rid of Denmark 8-3: the World Champions were blocked in the first part of the match, then the three points signed in the sixth set unlocked Niklas Edin and his teammates. The Scandinavian battleship has already qualified for the semifinals and is the big favorite for winning the gold medal. Canada ruled China for 10-8suffering much more than expected against the hosts but confirming himself in third place in the ranking.

RESULTS NINTH SESSION ROUND ROBIN CURLING MALE

Norway-Russia 12-5

USA-Switzerland 7-4

Sweden-Denmark 8-3

Canada-China 10-8

RANKING ROUND ROBIN CURLING MEN OLYMPICS

1. Sweden 7 Wins (7 Matches Played)

2. Great Britain 5 wins (6 games played)

3. Canada 5 Wins (7 Matches Played)

4. USA 4 wins (7 games played)

5. Norway 3 wins (7 games played)

5. Russia 3 wins (7 games played)

5. Switzerland 3 wins (7 games played)

8. China 2 wins (7 games played)

9. Italy 1 win (6 games played)

10. Denmark 1 win (7 games played)

