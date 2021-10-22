News

Cursed movies: the five most famous fatal accidents in the history of cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Los Angeles – The tragedy on the set of the western film “Rust” is just the latest in a series of dramatic pisses that have ravaged the history of film productions. Gun accidents, explosions, or stunt scenes that don’t go the way they should. Here is a roundup of “cursed movies”, starting with perhaps the most famous episode: the death of Brandon Lee on the set of The Crow.

The Raven

Actor Brandon Lee he died on March 31, 1993, at the age of 28, from an accidental gunshot fired on the set of Il Corvo. As in a tragic mockery of fate, Lee was shooting the scene where Eric returns home and remembers the very moment of his death. It was the one who fired Michael Massee, the interpreter of the character of Funboy.

According to the manufacturers the accident happened for a series of unfortunates events resulting from the negligence of staff members who, needing inert bullets for a close-up scene of the magazine, constructed them by removing primer and gunpowder from real bullets rather than buying them ready-made. For error one of the bullets, however, was not deprived of the primer and the revolver was left loaded even after the scene. When the gun trigger was subsequently pulled, the remaining trigger had enough strength to push the nose cone halfway down the barrel anyway, jamming the gun. At the time of the fatal scene, the gun was loaded with blanks (ammunition supplied with gunpowder but without nose cone, so as to emit the sound of the shot without actually firing) but when the shot was fired, the nose cone previously embedded in the barrel was fired into Brandon’s stomach, which he later died in hospital after a long and futile operation to revive him, in which the ogive was found.




XXX

Harry O’Connor, Vin Diesel’s stunt double on the set of Rob Cohen’s action, he was a well-known stuntman and skydiver. During a sequence in the film, he jumped from a flying car with a parachute but he ran into a bridge, being killed instantly. The scene was included in the film, with the exception of the terrible ending.

On the edge of reality

In 1983 he came shot a film inspired by the homonymous TV series of the 50s-60s and directed by Steven Spielberg, John Landis, George Miller and Joe Dante. During the making, a helicopter crashed and killed three actors: Vic Morrow and two Vietnamese children, Myca Dinh and Renee Chen. The first two were beheaded by the blades of the aircraft, the third was crushed. Landis, who had requested special effects and explosions, had several legal problems and the horrific tragedy prompted the film industry to increase safety on the sets.

Loading...
Advertisements

Top Gun

The pilot and flight instructor Art Scholl was killed during the filming of “Top Gun”, the cult of 1985 that consecrated the star of Tom Cruise. Scholl plunged into the Pacific Ocean from 900 meters high while attempting a stunt. Neither he nor his plane were ever found.




The sword of Tipu Sultan

The largest number of deaths on a film set occurred duringand the filming of the Indian TV series The Sword of Tipu Sultan in 1989. The film studio caught fire and 62 people were trapped and died. Director and actor Sanjay Khan remained in the hospital for 13 months and had to undergo 72 surgeries for his terrible burns.

© All rights reserved

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

717
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
673
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
559
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
497
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
463
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
389
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
358
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
305
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
304
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
274
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top