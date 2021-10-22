Cursed movies: the five most famous fatal accidents in the history of cinema

Los Angeles – The tragedy on the set of the western film “Rust” is just the latest in a series of dramatic pisses that have ravaged the history of film productions. Gun accidents, explosions, or stunt scenes that don’t go the way they should. Here is a roundup of “cursed movies”, starting with perhaps the most famous episode: the death of Brandon Lee on the set of The Crow.

The Raven

Actor Brandon Lee he died on March 31, 1993, at the age of 28, from an accidental gunshot fired on the set of Il Corvo. As in a tragic mockery of fate, Lee was shooting the scene where Eric returns home and remembers the very moment of his death. It was the one who fired Michael Massee, the interpreter of the character of Funboy.

According to the manufacturers the accident happened for a series of unfortunates events resulting from the negligence of staff members who, needing inert bullets for a close-up scene of the magazine, constructed them by removing primer and gunpowder from real bullets rather than buying them ready-made. For error one of the bullets, however, was not deprived of the primer and the revolver was left loaded even after the scene. When the gun trigger was subsequently pulled, the remaining trigger had enough strength to push the nose cone halfway down the barrel anyway, jamming the gun. At the time of the fatal scene, the gun was loaded with blanks (ammunition supplied with gunpowder but without nose cone, so as to emit the sound of the shot without actually firing) but when the shot was fired, the nose cone previously embedded in the barrel was fired into Brandon’s stomach, which he later died in hospital after a long and futile operation to revive him, in which the ogive was found.









XXX

Harry O’Connor, Vin Diesel’s stunt double on the set of Rob Cohen’s action, he was a well-known stuntman and skydiver. During a sequence in the film, he jumped from a flying car with a parachute but he ran into a bridge, being killed instantly. The scene was included in the film, with the exception of the terrible ending.

On the edge of reality

In 1983 he came shot a film inspired by the homonymous TV series of the 50s-60s and directed by Steven Spielberg, John Landis, George Miller and Joe Dante. During the making, a helicopter crashed and killed three actors: Vic Morrow and two Vietnamese children, Myca Dinh and Renee Chen. The first two were beheaded by the blades of the aircraft, the third was crushed. Landis, who had requested special effects and explosions, had several legal problems and the horrific tragedy prompted the film industry to increase safety on the sets.

Top Gun

The pilot and flight instructor Art Scholl was killed during the filming of “Top Gun”, the cult of 1985 that consecrated the star of Tom Cruise. Scholl plunged into the Pacific Ocean from 900 meters high while attempting a stunt. Neither he nor his plane were ever found.









The sword of Tipu Sultan

The largest number of deaths on a film set occurred duringand the filming of the Indian TV series The Sword of Tipu Sultan in 1989. The film studio caught fire and 62 people were trapped and died. Director and actor Sanjay Khan remained in the hospital for 13 months and had to undergo 72 surgeries for his terrible burns.