Cut-off notes 2022 | The 10 degrees with the highest cut-off mark in Valencian universities: the two careers that surpass Medicine

The Valencian public universities have awarded a total of 26,347 places of the 26,520 places offered for the 2022-2023 academic year, of which 15,508 are for women and 10,839 for men, according to the results of the university pre-registration that have been released this Friday .

These are the highest cutoff notes:

1. Double Degree in Physics and Mathematics



The degree that requires the highest mark in the Valencian Community is the Double Degree in Physics and Mathematics from the University of Valencia (UV) with 13.62.

2. Double Degree in Computer Engineering and Mathematics



Double Degree in Computer Engineering and Mathematics from the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), with a 13.50.

3. Medicine



Degree in Medicine from the UV with a 13.43.

Four. Medicine at the Miguel Hernández de Elche (UMH) in fourth place, with 13.43.

5. Medicine also occupies fifth place, in this case in the Jaume I de Castelló (UJI), which has obtained a 13.35.

6. Aerospace Engineering



The list continues with the Degree in Aerospace Engineering, at the UPV, with a 13.33.

7. Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences



Degree in Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences from the UV, which has obtained a cut-off mark of 13.28.

8. Physics



Also with a grade above 13 is the Physics Degree of the UV, which requires a 13.20.

9. Double Degree in ADE and Mathematics



Double Degree in Business Administration and Management and Mathematics from the UPV with a 13.18.

10. Dentistry



Degree in Dentistry from the UV with a cut-off mark of 13.12.

In total, this year 10 degrees have a cut-off mark above 13, which represents a small decrease compared to last year, when there were thirteen degrees and double degrees that required exceeding this mark.

