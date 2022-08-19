Cycling shorts are back, and Kendall Jenner got the memo!

Are cycling shorts about to dethrone Bermuda shorts and jean shorts? Kendall Jenner certainly thinks so! On August 3, the model was seen in an activewear outfit in Los Angeles, confirming the trend. She wore a white jersey top, graphic sunglasses, a large black tote, and cycling shorts. The ultimate detail was a pair of New Balance sneakers with a retro feel.

Nineties-style cycling shorts have won over models from Emily Ratajkowski to Hailey Bieber, who have taken inspiration from Princess Diana‘s athleisure style.

Tea Stylight platform has confirmed the growing interest for this sporty piece, noting a recent increase of +115% in searches for the keywords “cycling shorts”. Get inspired by Kendall Jenner‘s look and copy the trend.

6 cycling shorts to get Kendall Jenner’s look:

Miu Miu – cyclist in bow-embellished cady 550 € Miu Miu via MatchesFashion Jacquemus – Le Short Tuba cycling shorts 260 € 182 € Jacquemus via MyTheresa

The Upside – Redondo ribbed jersey biker 109 € 76 € The Upside via MatchesFashion Tommy Jeans – cycling shorts 60 € Tommy Jeans via Galeries Lafayette

Sporty & Rich – Rizzoli cycling shorts 86 € 51 € Sporty & Rich via LuisaViaRoma H&M – cotton jersey cycling shorts

Translation by Anissa Agrama

