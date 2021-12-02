Cyclocross, Trentino World Cup on the snow

Appointment in Vermiglio, in Val di Sole, Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 December for the most innovative event of recent years. The route is drawn at an altitude of 1200 meters around the area of ​​the San Leonardo lakes. Present were the Belgian Van Aert and the British Pidcock

“The most innovative event in the world of cyclocross in recent times” is about to come to life in Val di Sole, Trentino. This was stated by Tomas Van den Spiegel, CEO of Flanders Classics, the company that coordinates the cyclocross World Cup which in ten days, 11 and 12 December 2022, will make its debut in the valley already made famous by the great mountain bike events, not last the splendid World Cup in August. The appointment that will mark the return of the world cyclocross circuit to Italy after five years was presented today in Trento at the Trentino Marketing headquarters, with the participation of the Tourism and Sport Councilor of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Roberto Failoni, of the CEO of Trentino Marketing, Maurizio Rossini, of the head of the Off-road sector of the Federciclismo, Massimo Ghirotto and of the Trentino champion Martino Fruet, with the live streaming of Tomas Van den Spiegel himself.

Details The great anticipation is for the first time of a cyclocross race designed to be held on snowy ground. Never the cyclocross World Cup had reached an altitude like the 1,200 meters of Vermiglio, and the area of ​​the Laghetti di San Leonardo is a blank page (it should be said, after the snowfall last weekend) available to the team. Flanders Classics, which will begin work on the course starting Saturday 4 December. The arrival of cyclocross in Val di Sole is the new challenge undertaken by Apt Val di Sole and Grandi Eventi Val di Sole, organizational engines already consolidated by the successes in mountain biking, assisted by the Pontedilegno-Tonale Consortium.

Towards the Olympics An innovative proposal, as underlined by Van den Spiegel, in which Flanders Classics has shown its strong belief right from the start. The goal is not only to offer a new great show, but to knock on the IOC’s door: cyclocross dreams of entering the Winter Olympics program, and Val di Sole can become a very important test bed to strengthen these ambitions.

Protagonists The cyclocross World Cup has started a few weeks ago but it is in December that it traditionally comes to life with the debut of the multi-discipline champions, engaged in the summer season on the road and sometimes also in mountain biking, such as the British Olympian Tom Pidcock Mtb 2021 in Tokyo, but capable of wonders also in cyclocross and on the road. At his side, on the starting line of the Elite Men test (Sunday 12 December, 14.55) there will be the phenomenal Wout Van Aert, three times cyclocross champion but author of feats also on the road and on any terrain, from long climbs to classics , from the time trial to the sprints. In Val di Sole there will also be other protagonists of the cyclocross season, from World Cup leader Eli Iserbyt to Quinten Hermans. Gioele Bertolini and Jakob Dorigoni will instead try to give satisfaction to the blue colors. In the women’s field (departure at 13) the great protagonist will be the timeless champion Marianne Vos, together with Denise Betsema and Annemarie Worst. The Italian tips are Alice Arzuffi and Eva Lechner.

The format The cyclocross races take place on a circuit of variable length between 2.5 and 3.5 km, with winding markings and natural and artificial obstacles that enhance the driving skills of the athletes, and in some stretches they force them to cover stretches of racing with the bike on the shoulder, one of the most characteristic technical gestures of this discipline. Duration 60 minutes: spectacular and very intense competitions.

Program and tickets The competitions in Val di Sole, open only to the Elite Men and Women categories, will take place on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 December. Tickets are on sale on the valdisolebikeland.com website at a price of 10 €. To enter the event it is necessary to show the “reinforced” Green Pass (Super Green Pass).

Saturday 11 December: 12.30-14: Route inspection; 14-16.00: free practice 16-17

Sunday 12 December – 11-13.20 – Free Practice. 1.30 pm: Elite Women race. 14.55: Elite Men race.

2 December – 17:33

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

