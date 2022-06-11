Cynthia Klitbo ended up with Juan Vidal for playboy and “chichifo”

The loving encounter between Juan Vidal and Niurka in the “reality show” “La Casa de los Famosos” has shocked the public since the passionate kiss they gave each other and that marked the beginning of their controversial romance.

After what happened, the ex of the Dominican model, Cynthia Klitbo He talked to the media about the relationship he had with Rey Grupero.

He recalled that he explained that his experience when he was a couple of the actor of “Single with daughters” not everything was entirely pleasant and his attitude was responsible for fracturing the relationship, which lasted just six months.

“We broke up because he has a very big anger problem, has anger, is a person who he’s always in a bad mood, every day, who bases his entire life experience on ‘how many muscles do I have?’ and that for him women are a way to accommodate himself both economically and publicly, so don’t go with the feint, “she said.

But that was not all, the actress of “Dare to dream” revealed that she currently has problems with her ex because she owes him money and does not want to pay him in dollars, however, he said that if he does not pay him, he will not resort to a lawsuit, because he considered that it was the price he had to pay for his romance.

“I am not going to take him to a legal instance. You have to know when you’re with a man and when you’re with a chich * fo and those have a price and you pay, it’s what it cost”, he indicated.