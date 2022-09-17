«Cyrano» (Joe Wright, 2022) | Underbrain Mgz

Actor Peter Dinklage takes on the role of 19th-century lovesick poet Cyrano de Bergerac, who returns to the big screen with director Joe Wright (Bread [viaje a nunca jamás]) adapting Erica Schmidt’s 2018 released musical titled Cyrano.

The plot of Edmond Rostand’s original play, written at the end of the 19th century inspired by the historical figure of the writer Cyrano de Bergerac, is preserved with Cyrano in love with the beautiful Roxanne (Haley Bennett), but unable to express his feelings to the believe that she would be incapable of loving him because of his physical appearance. Roxanne, in turn, is in love with Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who is unable to match Cyrano’s wits. Christian asks Cyrano for help to make Roxanne fall in love and he will become the voice of Christian.

Probably the most popular film adaptations of Rostand’s work are Cyrano de Bergerac (Jean-Paul Rappeneau, 1990), with Gérard Depardieu as the protagonist, and Roxane (Fred Schepisi, 1987), with Steve Martin playing the American version of Cyrano. Joe Wright’s film is situated halfway between the two, preserving the historical setting and the drama, but with modern touches to make it closer to the contemporary audience. Wright shapes the story with a naturalistic setting and style into which he inserts the musical’s own fantasy elements. Dinklage and Bennett, who reprise the characters they played in the stage version, lead the cast and have the best songs, leaving the rest of the characters in the background.

During the first part of the film, the set works. The setting, the characters and the story are in tune. But when the dramatic elements come into play, Cyrano it seems to transform into another movie that doesn’t quite fit in with the first part. The change to drama is very abrupt, turning comedy into tragedy without warning. True, it is something already present in the original work, but when making the adaptation the transition should have been more careful.

This makes Cyrano ends up giving the feeling of being a movie that starts off too fast and runs out of steam before reaching the finish line.

© Images: Universal Pictures & Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc.