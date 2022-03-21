Daddy Yankee retires from music

The popular reggaeton puerto rican daddy yankee announced this Sunday retirement formal of the music, after achieving great successes in his career, which he attributed to the constant support of the public. For your retirement announced the realization of a tour and a new album.

“Formally, today I announce my retirement of the music giving them my best production and my best concert tour”, he stated in a video that he posted on his social networks.

The material was placed with the message: “FINALLY I SEE THE GOAL THANKS “.

The interpreter of hits like “Gasoline”, “Hard” and a few years ago of the topic “Slowly” a duet with Luis Fonsi stated that he will say goodbye to the public with the title piece “Legendaddy”, where he promises to interpret “all the styles that have defined me”.

He added that he says goodbye celebrating his 32-year career with that album, which will go on sale this coming Thursday, March 24, at 8:00 p.m.

“I retirement With the greatest thanks to my audience, my colleagues, all producers, radio, press, television, digital platforms and you (public), especially you, who have been with me from the Underground, from the roots, from the beginning of reggaeton. Thank you to my whole world family for inspiring me so much in my life,” he said.

On “Legendaddy”, He said that it will be a production that will have fight, party, war, romance. “It’s everything that has defined me,” she said of the album.

At the moment, according to their website, there are no scheduled dates for concerts.