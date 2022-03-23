Daddy Yankee’s wife dedicates an emotional message to him after announcing his retirement from the stage

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys Gonzalez They have been married for almost 27 years, in which they have supported each other and seen each other grow, so the recent decision of the Puerto Rican to withdraw from the stage was reason for her to dedicate a few words to him.

the music director used his Instagram Stories to post an emotional message, he wrote: “Today has been a day full of emotions. Thank you to everyone who has written on social media.”

“Thank you for so much love and support. Enjoy the last lap of music from @daddyyankee and his last tour. I will continue answering message tomorrow. You FANS are something else… WE LOVE YOU“, he added.

“Good evening. Don’t forget to subscribe at www.daddyyankee.com so that you are up to date with everything that DY will be doing in his last year of his career“, concluded the message.

Mireddys González on Instagram.

Why is Daddy Yankee retiring from the stage?

Through an unexpected video titled “I finally see the goal. Thank you”, daddy yankee announced his retirement from the stage after 32 years of musical career.

In it he commented: “This race, which has been a marathonfinally reached the goal. Now I am going to enjoy with all of you what you have given me. This genre people say that I made it worldwidebut it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world”.

As he pointed out: “Formally today I announce my retirement from music, giving them my best production and my best concert tour. I’m going to say goodbye celebrating these 33 years of experience with this collector’s item entitled ‘Legenddady’. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one album. It’s fight, party, war, romance“.