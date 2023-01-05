DAEDO tapestry confirmed for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The DAEDO competition surface is the ideal choice for the world’s largest sporting event, with its superior quality construction, highly customizable design, and bright, vibrant colors. It is easy to deploy and install and provides the necessary grip to protect athletes from burns and knee injuries.

The mat also has the same damping properties as a normal puzzle mat. Not only is it suitable for the demands of Olympic competition, but it also creates great photo opportunities.

Based in Barcelona, ​​DAEDO is a world leader in Taekwondo PSS (Protector Scoring System) and has been chosen by Swiss Timing as the official supplier from the London 2012 Olympic Games to the Tokyo Games last year.

A good example of these characteristics can be seen in the roll-up mat used at the World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara 2022, as it was the first time that a mat had been so highly customized, with rounded corners and color all over the edge, making it look like part of the competition area rather than something added afterwards.

We will see DAEDO as a carpet supplier at the upcoming World Championships in Azerbaijan and as a technology provider at various international events leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, such as the Asian Games, the European Games and the Pan American Games, two GP Series, a GP Challenge and a GP Final.

“We are delighted to have been chosen as the sole supplier of the Taekwondo competition area for Paris 2024”said Chuen-wook Park, founder and CEO of DAEDO.

“Our many years of experience in producing the highest quality Taekwondo equipment have helped us develop a top-of-the-line mat that meets World Taekwondo standards and the needs of both athletes and event organizers. We can’t wait to see him in action on the world’s biggest stage.”

In addition to being used at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, DAEDO also supports Taekwondo athletes from around the world as they prepare for the Olympic Games through sponsorship by all five Continental Taekwondo Unions, many MNAs, and individual sponsorships.