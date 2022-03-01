Daily cases of covid-19 in El Salvador dropped to less than 400

Daily cases of covid-19 in El Salvador went from more than 900 at the beginning of January to less than 400 on Sunday, according to official figures consulted this Monday by Efe.

According to the government site covid19.gob.sv, of the Ministry of Health, the country reported 396 infections on February 27, which places the country at levels similar to those registered in July 2020.

Since last January 18, the Central American country had been registering the highest numbers of daily infections since the pandemic began.

The largest number of cases occurred on January 31 with 972 infections confirmed by PCR tests. However, the authorities do not include in this account people who have a positive antigen test for covid-19.

The latter have been included among the suspected cases, which currently reached 18,609, while the “active” cases stood at 19,883.

El Salvador registers 156,364 official cases, of which 132,410 have recovered and 4,071 have died. In a serious situation there are 772 Salvadorans and 153 are in critical condition, according to government figures.

Health personnel have applied 10,203,813 doses of the anticovid vaccine, of which 4,565,726 correspond to first doses, 4,251,459 to second doses and 1,386,628 to the third.

On February 18, the Minister of Health of El Salvador, Francisco Alabí, announced the purchase of 4 million doses of the antiviral against covid-19 molnupiravir, to be delivered free of charge to salvadorans who have a positive antigen or PCR test.

It is not the first time that the Government of El Salvador acquires and gives drugs to the Salvadoran population, since it did so with hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.